Fortnite's Monster High island is a new treat for Phasmophobia fans, featuring Draculaura and the dolls

Fortnite players are eating good for spooky season this year, and things are about to get even better with the arrival of Monster High: Paranormal Peril, courtesy of Mattel and Look North World. It's a new island that, as you can probably guess, features some of your favorite Monster High characters, and I'm here for it, especially as it offers an experience that's sure to please fans of Phasmophobia.

The new experience is similar to the popular horror game in that you, along with other players, need to solve a mystery, as a school is experiencing some paranormal activity, and you need to work out why. Fans of Monster High are sure to love trying to nail down who's causing all this chaos. Is it Draculaura, Clawdeen, or Frankie? With 12 characters in the game at launch, it's not easy to figure out.

Naturally, the experience takes place in the iconic school, seeing you explore corridors, classrooms, dorms, and other areas in a bid to work out what's going on in the free Switch game. This seems a lot more chill than the new Fortnite Poppy Playtime: Escape Trials game, so if you're tired of running away from Poppy Playtime's Huggy Wuggy, donning your detective hat instead is a nice change of pace.

"Look North World is rethinking how games are built so we can bring culturally relevant experiences to the largest number of players where they already play. Mattel has created a beloved, inclusive, and entertaining cultural phenomenon with Monster High," says Look North World co-founder Patrick Moran. "The Monster High: Paranormal Peril experience brings everything fans love about the franchise into an engaging, cooperative, and accessible format just in time for Halloween."

Fortnitemares is huge this year, and it's a joy to see so many familiar IPs make the leap to the battle royale game. It's resulting in a lot of new Fortnite skins, including the aforementioned Huggy Wuggy, who is a personal highlight for me. Other characters include iconic horror villains such as Ghostface and Jason Voorhees, and there's even a competition going on that gives you the chance to win the face of Friday the 13th for free. However, there is a catch in that the Fortnite Jason Voorhees Cup is only on for a couple of hours.

However, if I'm being honest, the most terrifying thing to come out of Epic's game this year is the price of the Fortnite Scooby Doo goodies, which cost more than a Domino's Pizza, setting you back over $30. I love Scooby and Shaggy, but that feels steep to me. Oh well, at least we can all use Fortnite codes to get some freebies, sparing our wallets from too much pain.