Taking a break from the perils of Zero Build and Fortnite Festival is easy when you’ve got the thrills of Rocket Racing to fall back on. While Epic Games’ crossovers usually extend to popular movies and TV shows, players can look forward to the likes of a new Fortnite NASCAR collaboration to hit the tracks. Teases for the unexpected pairing are already emerging, and you can get your hands on some neat rewards if you’re fast enough.

Fortnite’s partnership with NASCAR began earlier this year in July, following a series of NASCAR-inspired tracks and cosmetics arriving for players across Nintendo Switch and other consoles. Now, Epic Games is shifting gears as it brings NASCAR to the recent FNCS Global Championship with a cheeky Fortnite creative code that you may have missed. Oh, and the presence of a real NASCAR vehicle to drive the message home.

The code, spotted by ‘isJuice’ on social media, showcases a seemingly limited-time opportunity for Rocket Racing players to speed around a recreation of the Daytona International Speedway. We’re intrigued to see whether the real-life vehicle featured at the FNCS Global Championship represents a possible in-game cosmetic headed to one of the best Switch games. It’s certainly possible, and we wouldn’t rule out the possibility of any Rocket Racing vehicle wraps that include sponsors on them.

However, Epic Games remains coy about when the crossover will actually come to fruition. The next race in the NASCAR Cup Series commences on Sunday, September 15, 2024. Speculatively, this could be a possible release window, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Speaking on NASCAR’s relationship with Fortnite, managing director of Esports and gaming at NASCAR Nick Rend says that “Fortnite provides the perfect platform to engage a global audience, blending the intensity of NASCAR racing with the immersive world of Fortnite […] we wanted to build something with longevity for both diehard NASCAR enthusiasts and the wider Fortnite community, and we think we have succeeded with just that.”

