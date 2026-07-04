Fortnite's Neopets Aisha Sidekick is here with free rewards to unlock, but not for long

Nostalgia is a powerful thing, and for some of you out there, the word Neopets is going to transport you back to a simpler time. Fortnite crosses over with absolutely anything these days, so it's no surprise that Epic Games is seeking out this late 90s hit for a collaboration. There's a Neopets Aisha Sidekick in the Item Shop right now, but the fun doesn't end with dropping a few V-Bucks. If you fancy some limited-edition rewards, then you need to act fast.

If you boot up Epic's battle royale game, you can get the Aisha Sidekick for 1.5k V-Bucks. It's a cute addition to your locker, and it follows the same rules as other Fortnite companions, meaning that only your squad can see them and they won't point out enemies. However, upon your purchase, Aisha unlocks a Neopets questline that contains exclusive goodies you can't get in the Item Shop. According to the official Neopets blog, Aisha is only available until July 9, 2026, so there are a few days left to get them.

By spending time with Aisha across any of Fortnite's modes, you acquire Sidekick Points, which unlock the Nosh-o-Matic emote. The emote itself is more layered than you think, as it features an Alien Aisha Vending Machine. When you activate it, it can deal out one of three possible treats to Aisha: a fish negg, a carrot and pea omelette, and a Neocola slushie.

The other quest rewards include an alternative style for Aisha, an emoticon, and a reaction. In total, you need to grind 19.5k in XP while Aisha is equipped.

You're better off sticking to traditional modes like Zero Build or Battle Royale, where your Sidekick is always deployed alongside you. It's an excuse to keep looking for more Sprites as the season goes on. Speaking of Sprites, the next wave of Fortnite DC summer skins is set to bring us four new Batman Sprites, so be sure to keep an eye out for them on the island.

Are you enjoying the latest season? Or are you ready for Epic to make some big changes? Be sure to sound off over at the Pocket Tactics Discord server.