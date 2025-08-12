It's been a while since Fortnite's weaponry truly impressed me, but the latest batch of guns is well worth dropping in for. Taking notes from multiplayer gems like Halo and Helldivers 2, players can wield guns like the almighty Swarmstrike rocket launcher for maximum carnage. But the fun isn't destined to last, as Epic Games' fresh Fortnite nerfs are making a mockery of these recent additions.

Nerfs are commonplace in battle royale games, but admittedly, this one stings. Out of all the Fortnite guns to arrive in Chapter 6 Season 4, the Swarmstrike and Wrecker Revolver are massively satisfying to use. Is it because they're slightly overpowered? Maybe, but what's a Fortnite win without feeling like an action hero? Well, 'HYPEX' details that both guns are the main target of Epic Games' efforts to bring balance to the game.

The hotfix is live in-game right now and aims to neutralize the Wrecker Revolver's overall effectiveness, while tweaking medallions, too. Across mid-to-long-range distances, the Wrecker Revolver's damage is reduced by 4%, while its maximum drops by at least 30%.

Pair that with a 10% fall in headshot damage, and it isn't quite as brutal to counter in battle. The Swarmstrike doesn't escape unscathed, either, as its blast radius is slashed by 15%.

Considering how much of a barrage this gun's output is, this is the least surprising change. Hoping you can rely on medallions to offset these changes? The Springleg and Surge medallions aren't getting off easily. HYPEX details that both of them have the following nerfs introduced:

Springleg Medallion jump - nerfed by 27%

Springleg Medallion energy cost - nerfed by 50%

Surge Medallion movement boost - nerfed by 8%

Surge Medallion slide boost - nerfed by 50%

Now that Fortnite has updated these key pieces of gear, it'll likely give way to a slightly altered meta across Zero Build and standard battle royale matches. That doesn't mean they're completely useless, though. I'm still going to use the Swarmstrike, proudly donning my Fortnite Power Rangers skin in the process. It'll be vital to the ongoing fight against those pesky bugs, with over 250 million defeated so far. Epic Games thinks we can do better, of course.

Don't let those nerfs get you down too much. Drop into our Fortnite codes guide, gear up, and we'll see you out there.