The idea of new Fortnite mythic collaborations is always exciting because you genuinely never know what you're going to get. However, I'm not afraid to say that none will ever reach the same heights as Spider-Man's web shooters, because who doesn't want to swing around like our favorite neighborhood hero?

Recently, Fortnite's Superman mythic arrived as part of a collaboration with James Gunn's new DC movie, with a new leak suggesting that more things like this are on the way next season. While the rumor comes from @SamLeakss, with highly popular and reputable leaker @ShinnaBR also sharing the news, it's best to take it with a pinch of salt until Epic Games shares official news regarding partnerships for the battle royale game.

It's an exciting prospect, of course, though all we know is that new mythic collaborations are coming; there's no information on what these possibly are. Besides items from Spider-Man and Superman, there have been numerous other mythics to appear in the same vein, with the Infinity Gauntlet being a pretty cool one, but you can't swing around, so obviously it's not better than the web shooters. Still, I can't say I didn't enjoy getting a taste of how powerful Thanos felt - it's no wonder the man went on a power trip. Not saying I agree with what he did, mind you.

Elsewhere in the world of Fortnite, Epic Games is facing another hurdle in its attempt to bring the free mobile game back to the App Store for players in the UK, but at least the Fortnite Summer Road Trip event is giving everyone the opportunity to get their hands on a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 for free; so it's swings and roundabouts, I guess.

