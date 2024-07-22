Seeing metal legends Metallica tear the house down in Fortnite has been awesome, but an interesting change of pace could be inbound with a potential Fortnite NewJeans crossover. With their ever-popular fusion of 90s pop and slick modern day production, the highly successful five-piece is allegedly coming to Epic Games’ multi-game experience in a major way.

According to Fortnite leaker ‘Jorge_Most_’, the free-to-play battle royale game will see NewJeans arrive on the island in December this year. In a recent social media post, the leaker simply states “Fortnite X NewJeans, December” with a love heart emoji. This has since been corroborated by fellow scooper ‘HYPEX’, a Fortnite reporter with a reliable track record covering previous leaks such as Billie Eilish’s arrival and the recent Pirates of the Caribbean crossover.

What makes this set of fresh Fortnite leaks fascinating is that the group would be closing out Fortnite’s superstar roster of artists appearing in the free Switch game in 2024. Notably, NewJeans’ debut in Fortnite is a major detour from the massive roadmap leak of Fortnite’s seasonal content. While we’re yet to see Karol G and Snoop Dogg in-game, the addition of NewJeans is undoubtedly an unexpected surprise. But what will this crossover include for players?

If NewJeans’ Fortnite debut is like other artists such as Lady Gaga and Eminem, it is highly likely that the K-Pop group will all receive individual skins within the item shop. Furthermore, we speculate that Epic Games will enable players to purchase them in a collective bundle, similar to skin packs for Metallica or the excellent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover. It’d also be a no-brainer for Epic to include an assortment of NewJeans’ discography as purchasable Jam Tracks.

Who would you love to see arrive after NewJeans? Well, personally, there is only one band that would absolutely deliver the show of a lifetime in Fortnite, and that’s the almighty Foo Fighters. Let me purchase Dave Grohl’s signature Gibson DG-335 or Chris Shiflett’s ‘Cleaver’ Fender Telecaster and wail away to all the classic hits. Hey, we’ve already had Everlong, so the ball is already rolling (I hope).

Now, how about something a little different? Put aside your instruments because band practice is ogre. We’ve got some handy Shrek Swamp Tycoon codes at your disposal, which is easily one of the best mobile games you can check out right now. I mean, it is Shrek after all.