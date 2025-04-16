When you think of aesthetically stunning games, Fortnite likely isn’t on top of your list. Yet, since moving to Unreal Engine 5 in 2022, Epic Games’ multiplayer hit looks fantastic no matter what theme it takes on. If you’ve been hoping for the Switch version to get some serious TLC, then you’re in luck. A Fortnite Nintendo Switch 2 edition is officially in the works.

Nintendo confirms in a new blog post that Fortnite will receive a Nintendo Switch 2 edition, urging users to “please use that” iteration going forward. A launch date for the overhauled battle royale game is undetermined, but we reckon it could release shortly after the Nintendo Switch 2 release date. Known leaker ‘ShiinaBR’ reports that the next Fortnite season will debut on May 2, 2025, and run for just 35 days.

That would place the next major update on or around June 6, 2025 – just one day after the Nintendo Switch 2’s debut. It’s the perfect window to drop this much-needed revamp for the Switch version. While the blog post doesn’t detail exactly what changes are coming to Fortnite, we speculate that it will follow the same format that other Nintendo Switch 2 editions are using. This means increased resolution capabilities, faster frame rate, and integration with Switch 2 hardware features.

Fortnite received the same treatment for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners, allowing Epic Games to fully take advantage of the benefits that Unreal Engine 5 offers.

Fortnite Chapter 4 is the first chapter to have made use of the engine’s power, with Epic Games detailing at the time that “Unreal Engine 5 ushers in a generational leap in visual fidelity, bringing an unprecedented level of detail to game worlds like the battle royale island. Next-gen Unreal Engine 5 features such as Nanite, Lumen, Virtual Shadow Maps, and Temporal Super Resolution are now available in Fortnite Battle Royale.”

However, Fortnite appears to be a pretty fortunate game. Nintendo’s blog post reveals that there’s a wealth of titles still awaiting developer support to be compatible on the handheld. The list includes FPS game titans like Doom Eternal and party game gem Fall Guys.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you’re diving into the best Steam Deck games or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.