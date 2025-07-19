Oasis fever is consuming the globe right now, as Noel and Liam Gallagher's mended friendship is the biggest music news of the decade. No matter where you land on the Britpop pioneers, there's no denying that Oasis' music transcends generations. I mean, there are even Funko Pops of them. But there's one stage they're yet to take, and that's Fortnite Festival.

Despite launching their crusade up the charts well before most Fortnite players were born, Oasis is a rare breed of band. Their tales of kitchen sink drama, working class woes, and impeccable vibes still resonate with people from all ages and walks of life. It takes a lot for a British band to break through in the United States and other parts of the world, a feat that Oasis carries off well. It surprises me that Fortnite hasn't already tapped the Gallagher brothers' shoulders in some capacity, if not just to add to a few hits to the Jam Tracks roster.

But I'm not looking for something similar to Deadmau5's arrival or Sabrina Carpenter's reign over Epic's hit battle royale game. Oasis is deserving of the same treatment that Metallica, The Beatles, and Aerosmith received with their Guitar Hero titles. Now that Rock Band custodians Harmonix are behind the stage at Fortnite Festival, it's the perfect time to roll out similar treatment.

Turn the stage itself into a Knebworth-inspired locale, add in an Oasis music pass with several songs and a healthy dose of Adidas cosmetics, and you're off to the races.

Love it or loathe it, Fortnite's transition into a marketplace for digital fashion continues to grow. Nike, Adidas, Converse, and Vans are among the first brands to lend their products to the Item Shop, and there is no sign of slowing down. I don't necessarily agree with Epic Games' pricing of these cosmetics, because $8 for a pair of sneakers I can't physically wear is ludicrous. But Fortnite's music passes are an exception, especially when acquired through Fortnite Crew, an all-encompassing subscription that gives you access to every pass for just $12.

An Oasis pass needs to give you instant access to both Noel and Liam, of course. Epic Games' knack for alternative Fortnite skin styles can shine here, with different variants of the duo, showcasing their 1990s looks and modern-day getups in all their glory. Just think of the sheer amount of parka coats Epic Games can comb through in its research. Beyond the iconic haircuts adopted from mod culture and Adidas trainers, Fortnite Festival's instrument cosmetics would largely benefit from an array of Noel's guitars, Andy Bell's basses, and perhaps a tribute to former drummers Tony McCarroll and Alan White.

The prospect of the incredible meme material that can spawn from Oasis's presence in Fortnite keeps me up at night. Noel and Liam are hitting the griddy, and Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs is watching them in awe. That's what I dream about. Like Metallica, if all the members are getting a skin, then it's only fair that the rest of the lads are included. Whether I'm playing on my PS5 or booting up on my Nintendo Switch 2, the notion that Liam Gallagher is waiting in the lobby is too good for Epic Games not to consider. I haven't even mentioned the music, but that's because between Rock 'n' Roll Star and The Shock of the Lightning, there's plenty of bangers to choose from.

It'd certainly be a smash in Noel's household after revealing to Radio X that his children are always pestering him for V-Bucks. Oasis' appeal is unlike any other band on this planet. After experiencing them live earlier this year, something I never thought would happen, it left me feeling hopeful in a world where we need a bit more of it. It's a communal experience I'm not sure I'll encounter on that scale again. In many ways, Fortnite operates on this level, providing one of the best social environments in gaming right now.

Most of my fond Fortnite memories are tied to the game's musical modes. Creating silly Jam Track loops, acing Festival runs with friends. That's what it is all about, and Oasis is the ideal soundtrack for it. So, what do you say, Epic Games? Don't let this opportunity slide away.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're claiming Fortnite codes, diving into the best Steam Deck games, or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop. Or, if you're more of a console gamer, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 review.