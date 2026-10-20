We're obsessed with Fortnite's latest cosmetics bundle

It’s the spookiest month of the year, which means more scary Fortnite skins based on horror movie stars.

Fortnite Obsession skin - a screenshot from the trailer for Obsession
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Happy Halloween, fellow Fortnite players - a new spooky addition to this year's roster of seasonal cosmetics is an Obsession bundle, complete with a back bling and an axe. This adds to other key horror characters like Michael Myers, Billy from Saw, and Ash from the Evil Dead.

Obsession is a 2025 movie starring Inde Navarette and Michael Johnston, and portrays Inde as a girl called Nikki, who is - as the name suggests - obsessed with a boy. Some ominous occurrences happen in the film, which we won't spoil, but the items in the bundle very much match what happens.

The Obsession bundle goes live at 8 pm ET / 1 am BST on October 21, so you've got time to grab it and try it on before Halloween sets in. As for what you can get in the bundle, it's Nikki's party scene outfit with black boots, shorts, and a red printed vest, along with back bling in the shape of the One Wish Willow, a pickaxe shaped like a broken glass bottle, and an emote of someone holding up cards with "no, no, no, don't do that" written on them.

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With the skin equipped, you get Nikki's classic sad face, along with a splatter of what's supposed to be blood over her face, but it's a bit darker due to Fortnite's ESRB rating.

If you've not seen the movie, we highly recommend it. However, it is interesting that most of the 'evil' Fortnite skins come from actual villains, whereas Nikki isn't the villain of the piece. If you don't agree, please rewatch the film.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.