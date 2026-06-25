Olivia Rodrigo's Fortnite debut is Drop Dead gorgeous

My favorite song from Olivia Rodrigo's new album might be either What's Wrong With Me or Cigarette Smoke, but if yours is Maggots for Brains or Drop Dead, I have a feeling you're going to like the Olivia Rodrigo Fortnite collab. The singer has had an absolutely massive album launch with 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love', so naturally, it's time to take things virtual. On June 25 at 8pm ET/5pm PT, you'll be able to pick up a ton of Liv cosmetics, including emotes, Jam Tracks, outfits, and back bling.

We all care about the Fortnite skins more than anything else, so let me dive right into Olivia's outfits. You can pick up a Sour-themed outfit to throw it back to her debut album, or get the new Lover Girl outfit, which is more reminiscent of her current era. Don't worry, Lego fans, as both outfits come with Lego Minifig options and reactive styles. We're excited to see Olivia fighting alongside Fortnite Sabrina Carpenter skins, maximizing their joint slay.

Alongside this, you can grab Olivia's Butterfly Wings Back Bling for an innocent touch, or the Flammable Sticker Collection Back Bling, if you want to show off the singer's punk-rock edge. You'll also be able to purchase Good 4 U and Maggots for Brains emotes, which both have some cute effects. The Jam Tracks coming to Fortnite Festival are Drop Dead, Maggots for Brains, and the old classic Deja Vu. This is on top of the other three songs already available.

As of yet, there's no word on how much the shop items will cost or what will be bundled together, but there are some freebies up for grabs if you're trying to save money this month. All you have to do is find Olivia on Battle Royale Island, and if you jam near her, you can unlock a Heart Locket Spray and matching loading screen. Thanks, Epic.

Olivia herself commented on her entry into the Fortniteverse, saying, "It's exciting to have my music brought into this world and to have players embrace different looks from my albums". Very cute. This is a cool addition for Fortnite, even though it does feel a little overdue. Yeah, we really did get AI Fortnite brainrot skins before Olivia Rodrigo ones, but at least she's here now. Given how extensive the options are, I think it'll be a huge success.

Make sure you grab Olivia's items before they leave the shop on July 25, and in the meantime, grab your daily dose of Fortnite codes, and let's chat about the new album over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.