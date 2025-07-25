I know that Fortnite loves a cheeky collaboration. They happen all the time, with recent ones involving Superman and the Fantastic Four; it's incredibly common for Epic to welcome DC and Marvel shenanigans with open arms, along with other crossovers from time to time as well. However, the Fortnite One Battle After Another partnership is quite random, and I certainly didn't see it coming.

News of the crossover in the free Switch game dropped on the official Instagram account for the Warner Bros. movie, with a very short clip showing Jonesy running towards a ringing telephone. He answers it, and a voice tells him, "Rise and shine," before it cuts to black, showing the words "What's the code?" and then declaring that One Battle After Another is coming to Fortnite. That's it, that's all we have.

The movie is due to release on September 26, so I imagine that we'll find out what this crossover with the battle royale game entails soon enough. I have to hand it to Warner Bros.; this is some good marketing, it's intriguing to me, at least. Taking inspiration from the 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another is about ex-revolutionaries uniting to take down their enemy after the kidnapping of one of their daughters. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, so a pretty stellar cast right there.

While we know precious little about what the collab features, Fortnite skins might be on the table, with recent additions including the Fortnite Fantastic Four skins to celebrate the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The Fortnite Christmas skins also returned this month, and if we can get festive in July, I feel like outfits revolving around the upcoming movie make sense.

Another possibility is a new in-game item that may debut as part of the new Fortnite mythic collaborations, which are apparently on the way with the next season. Fortnite's Superman mythic was the last one, so it'll be interesting to see what's next, especially if it does somehow involve One Battle After Another.

Hopefully, Fortnite returns to the App Store in the UK before this collab hits, but I wouldn't hold your breath on that one. At least, you can get a nice free Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 to make up for it with the Fortnite Summer Road Trip.

