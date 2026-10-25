The Fortnite One Piece collab is finally real, and it's about time

I'm either spending too much time scrolling through Fortnite leaks, or perhaps the pirate chest sitting on the island should have given the game away, but the One Piece Fortnite collaboration is real. Epic Games confirms that the long-running anime is coming to the battle royale game, and all it took was a teaser trailer featuring a certain pirate crew's ship emerging from the fog.

The brief Fortnite reveal shows off the Going Merry, the ship belonging to the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece. For newcomers, that's the main crew's vessel, and its appearance also suggests that Fortnite is collaborating with the anime rather than Netflix's live-action adaptation. It's a pretty big deal for fans who've spent years waiting for the franchise to join the likes of Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia on the island.

While Fortnite has welcomed plenty of anime crossovers over the years, One Piece has somehow managed to stay out of the game. Despite repeated rumors about the crossover, speculation picked up again as Epic began teasing its next mini-season. Now, we know the Straw Hat Pirates are finally making the trip, though Epic hasn't revealed which characters will get skins or what other cosmetics to expect in the Item Shop.

The crossover is part of Fortnite's upcoming Treasure Hunters mini-season, which begins on November 1, 2026, as Chapter 7 comes to an end. Even with all the excitement around One Piece, it doesn't look like the anime will take over the entire season. Fortnite has already teased other characters and musical collaborations, including Hatsune Miku and Kasane Teto.

Epic hasn't confirmed whether the collaboration will be available immediately or turn up a little later. If you've been wondering what that pirate chest on the island is doing, you're not alone. Players have been able to interact with it for a while, and some suspected it was connected to an upcoming live event.

I'm starting to think Fortnite players need more V-Bucks, because between the anime crossovers and musical guests, it's getting pretty crowded. Now, can someone tell me which One Piece Fortnite skins I should be hoping for without assigning me 1,200 episodes of homework? No? I'll dig into the best One Piece games then.