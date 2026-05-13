The Fortnite Overwatch collab drops tomorrow, but despite hype skins, some of us aren't happy

If you've ever wanted two of your favorite third-person shooters to crossover, you're in incredible luck today. Despite an official trailer being vague about the date, leakers are saying that the Fortnite Overwatch collab will hit the Fortnite Shop on May 14, with Overwatch-themed skins, emotes, weapons, and cosmetics, while quests, landmarks, and vehicle decals will be available in your game. It coincides with Overwatch's tenth anniversary celebrations and looks exciting for Fortnite fans - but some in the Blizzard game's community are pretty upset.

Leaker HypeX says that the collaboration between the two games will see four Overwatch-themed skins, three emotes, and other assorted cosmetics arrive, ready for you to grab and jump into more Overwatch content in the game. This includes Act III-themed quests and rewards, an SUV with Overwatch decals, and Overwatch NPCs appearing throughout Fortnite's map. As of yet, we don't know what the prices of the skins will be, but we can't imagine them to be any more expensive than usual Fortnite skins of this variety. All in all, it sounds like a fun time - but some of the Overwatch community are not happy. Why? Well, it has less to do with Fortnite and more to do with the anniversary of Overwatch itself.

Alongside the Fortnite crossover, Overwatch has unveiled its plans for its decennial anniversary over the past few days. On May 11, the game's Twitter/X page announced that those of you who log in between May 12 and June 1 will be eligible to earn 21 hero skins, 15 loot boxes, and a number of other items, such as titles and community-made cosmetics. Although this sounds fine to the untrained eye, unfortunately, it's been met with significant backlash from players, as they believe they deserve more.

Some of the community, determined to prove that these gifts are not enough, dug up some of the rewards available in other parts of the world. China has been mentioned by fans online a lot, with people pointing out the regional disparity between rewards. For the same anniversary, Chinese Overwatch players receive ten mythic skins, 40 legendary skins, a special lootbox that offers a limited-time mythic skin, and more. We feel like this is pretty wild - even if Blizzard wants to promote Overwatch in China, leading to more generous rewards, the difference between the two feels difficult to ignore.

Also heavily criticized is an Overwatch anniversary collaboration with artist Yoasobi, a Japanese duo known for their blending of J-Pop and Vocaloid genres. It's fair to say that the announcement didn't go down too well, with Twitter/X users complaining that the anniversary is too lacklustre between the smaller rewards and the niche musical collaboration. Some even argue that the Fortnite collaboration will celebrate Overwatch's anniversary better than the game itself has.

Do you think the Fortnite collaboration can save the Overwatch ten year celebrations? Let us know what you think in the Pocket Tactics Discord, and for now, we'll just have to wait to see how well-received the collaboration is - by both the Fortnite and Overwatch communities.