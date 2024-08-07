All of us have some pretty impressive skins in our lockers, but you’re seriously flexing if you’ve got the Fortnite Paradigm skin. Originally released in 2019, this rare Fortnite cosmetic has become the stuff of legend over the years, making it exceptionally popular for skin collectors. However, it looks like Epic Games has resurrected The Paradigm by mistake, leading many to wonder if they’ll get to keep the skin after purchasing it from the item shop.

Well, you can put your concerns to rest if you did manage to buy The Paradigm in one of the best battle royale games out there. Epic Games is on a mission to remove The Paradigm right now, as the skin’s accidental item shop appearance has been purchased by masses of Fortnite players. Despite claims from leaker ‘HYPEX’ that “Fortnite will remove [The] Paradigm from lockers,” it appears that Epic Games is offering a resolution.

According to the leaker, players diving into the ever-changing action game can keep The Paradigm if they did purchase her. Additionally, Epic Games will issue refunds for V-Bucks, especially to those who already acquired The Paradigm in 2019. Regardless of this mistake, whether The Paradigm will still be exclusive to Chapter 1 Season X remains up in the air.

This could change in the future, though, as the leaker alleges that Epic Games “plans to make an OG Edit Style for people who bought her in 2019.”

Fortnite has always been popular, we know that, but the addition of modes focusing on its past has drawn some of the game’s biggest-ever crowds. Seasonal updates like Fortnite OG broke new records for Fortnite’s player base, proving that players are longing for classic iterations of the map and old-school weapons.

Whether this sentiment will extend to skins, well, we would certainly like to see it in some capacity. There are plenty of Fortnite skins locked to old battle passes that no one will be able to enjoy if they’ve joined the game late, such as Wolverine, Iron-Man, and a rendition of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

However, there are more skins to get excited about in the near future, especially if you love Marvel games, comics, and movies. Specifically, you can get ready for a trio of new Fortnite X-Men skins, which will accompany the recently released Deadpool and Wolverine bundles.