It took me a while to get on the Peacemaker train initially, but returning to the show after Superman's release this year has made me a fully fledged fan. So it comes as a shock that the Fortnite Peaceful Hips emote is already off the table for me and other DC Comics lovers, less than two weeks after landing in the Item Shop. But why is Epic Games deciding to disable it in Fortnite right now?

Well, that's a mystery I'm keen to unravel. If you didn't know, John Cena's loveable anti-hero finally has a Fortnite skin, complete with other neat cosmetics like a plush version of Eagly - Peacemaker's trusty eagle sidekick. However, the highlight of the character's Fortnite arrival is undoubtedly the Peaceful Hips emote, which recreates part of the TV show's opening dance routine. It doesn't seem likely to return to the Item Shop, though, if Epic Games can't come to a resolution.

In a recent post from Epic Games on social media, it clarifies that "we're disabling the Peaceful Hips Emote in Fortnite as we inquire into our partner's creative intentions in this collab emote. Assuming it's not coming back, we'll issue refunds in the next few days. Sorry folks." The removal of the emote comes as a shock, but it's even more odd considering that there's no further context given by the developer.

Although Epic Games isn't giving any reasons as to why the Peaceful Hips emote is out of the battle royale game, I think we can speculate as to why this is happening. Right now, Peacemaker Season Two is airing on TV, with just two episodes left in the current run. There's no way to address the following without spoilers, so you've been warned. The show's latest episode reveals quite a dramatic shift in its thematic direction, in which Peacemaker's alternative universe is actually an Earth that is run by white supremacists.

It's a difficult time for Epic Games when it comes to collaborations. The biggest obstacle is the ongoing homicide investigation involving d4vd, a popular rap artist who recently provided the game with its first official anthem. Now, the singer's music is absent from the Item Shop, while emotes tied to them are still active in-game.

For Peacemaker, the show's twist is a notably darker inclusion in James Gunn's DC Universe, and while part of it is played into the show's off-beat sense of humor, it's easy to see why Epic Games is getting cold feet over the Peaceful Hips. In the meantime, the studio is probably speaking with DC Studios and Warner Bros. to figure out a solution. Whether that's by restoring the emote or releasing a new one based on the Season One dance routine, who knows?

At least you'll get your money back if you purchased it. You don't have to spend money to play the Fortnite Daft Punk Experience or claim some Fortnite codes, though.