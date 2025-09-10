With Marvel largely overshadowing DC Comics' Fortnite skins in the last few years, it's good to see the tables turn. David Corenswet's Superman is the catalyst, but John Cena's Peacemaker is the follow-up you didn't know you needed. This crossover is long-rumored, but following James Gunn's word to make it happen, we can finally say that the Fortnite Peacemaker is a reality.

Earlier this year, Gunn, the co-founder of DC Studios, gave us the initial good news. At San Diego Comic Con in July, Gunn says that "Peacemaker is going to be available in the Fortnite store. [Players can] have a little bit of Christopher Smith in their lives." The character's appearance in the battle royale game has been rumored since The Suicide Squad, but regular Fortnite scoopers 'HYPEX' and 'ShiinaBR' are confirming it once and for all.

With the latest Fortnite patch notes rolling out globally on Wednesday, September 20, 2025, eagle-eyed dataminers are already scouring the free Switch game's files for any hints toward future Fortnite skins. Not only is there more confirmation about a Fortnite Batmobile bundle, but HYPEX says that "Peacemaker has been added this update." Following their post on the social media platform X, ShiinaBR notes that the DC Comics character is currently "encrypted" within the patch.

It isn't uncommon for datamining to lead to Item Shop reveals, as we've seen it happen before with the recent Gorillaz music pass. We also know what you can expect with your purchase. A dance routine emote for Peacemaker Season 2's introduction sequence and Eagly as a backbling are the key highlights, though.

I was hoping that it would include an emote set to Wig Wam's Do Ya Wanna Taste It from Season 1. Oh well, maybe that will come down the line. At least I hope so. His bundle also features two styles, unmasked and masked.

I'd love to see some different costume variations; perhaps Peacemaker's 1980s-inspired clothing from the latest season? Either way, given how good the recent Superman cosmetics are, I trust that Peacemaker is going to be just as good. All I need is for that Fortnite James Bond crossover to happen before my 007 First Light pre-order arrives.

Until I get that email notification, there are still loads to look out for than just Fortnite codes. Ranked 2.0 is happening, and it's bringing a huge tournament, too.