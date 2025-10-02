Fortnite's new Halloween Peely skin is apt after the toxicity of Delulu mode

Spooky season is underway, and Fortnite looks ready to embrace it to the max this year, and I'm not just talking about the KPop Demon Hunters collab, as we finally get a look at a new skin for Peely. I have to admit, following the toxicity of Delulu mode, I find this new outfit to be quite comical.

As reputable Fortnite leaker Shiina shows on X, the new Fortnite skin is a toxic Peely, with the famed banana being a luminescent green, his bones showing through what I assume is irradiated skin. His glasses, resembling a mad scientist, complete the ensemble, and this might be one of my favorite skins for Halloween, though it may have to wait until I get all of the Fortnite KPop Demon Hunter goodies.

I'm disappointed that Fortnite Delulu is already gone, because after the swarm of Fortnite Delulu bans due to toxic behavior, I'd have loved to run around as a toxic banana. Who knows, perhaps those who want to be annoying to other players will wear this skin, offering a warning in the event that Delulu returns, so you can avoid them.

Toxic Peely is actually the second new Fortnitemares skin to arrive this year for the mascot, with the first showing the skeleton of half of his body. Other new horror-centric skins to arrive include Mothan, an urban legend from the 1960s. Yeah, Halloween in Fortnite is going to be a fun one this year.

