It isn't uncommon for Epic Games to go all-out when Halloween approaches Fortnite, but this year is bigger than ever. We're already seeing KPop Demon Hunters take over Demon Rush and rumors of Scooby Doo leading Fortnitemares' fresh cosmetics, but now a Fortnite Poppy Playtime bundle is officially coming to the battle royale game's Item Shop. And yes, Huggy Wuggy is going to claim some of your V-Bucks.

Poppy Playtime developer Mob Entertainment is kicking off the Fortnite collaboration, rather than letting Epic Games do all the groundwork. If you haven't played any of these horror games before, don't worry, there isn't too much lore to wrap your head around. All you need to know is that the lead villain, Huggy Wuggy, is snatched from the Playtime Co. factory and seemingly warped into the Fortnite universe. Sounds simple, right?

Well, players are already theorizing how it impacts the Poppy Playtime world is Huggy Wuggy is missing. You can read our recap of the Poppy Playtime story so far if you want to whip up a theory for yourself. Whether or not it has huge implications, the important thing is that Fortnite leaker 'HYPEX' claims a Huggy Wuggy skin is landing in the Item Shop on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Whether they are accompanied by other characters is unknown, but we expect Huggy Wuggy's arrival to bring along a fully fledged bundle. You can likely expect the usual roster of cosmetics, such as a Backbling, Harvesting Tool, and an emote. As for Jam Tracks, maybe we'll get Sleep Well to use on the Jam Stage or in Fortnite Festival. It'd certainly make up for the lack of music for the Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters skins.

Huggy Wuggy's presence is part of a huge rollout for Fortnitemares, Epic Games' annual event to celebrate all things spooky for Halloween. Not only can you expect to see plenty of new Fortnite skins in the Item Shop, but it also launches fresh playlists to play in solo or with friends. Kicking off Fortnitemares 2025 is Demon Rush, a spin on Horde Rush that focuses on the game's ongoing Huntr/x crossover.

Beyond haunts and thrills, Epic Games is also bringing attention to Fortnite Delulu mode, as you now play it every weekend for the rest of the year. If you haven't played it yet, it's a mode that lets you use proximity chat to form teams in an 80-player lobby. It can lead to a lot of hijinks, and it reminds me a lot of what Embark Studios is cooking up with its forthcoming extraction shooter ARC Raiders.

While you wait for Huggy Wuggy to drop in, get some Fortnite codes or check out our list of Roblox horror games if you fancy more scares.