Don't worry if you're already bored with Demon Rush or getting decimated in Fortnite's normal playlists. Mob Entertainment is debuting a huge Poppy Playtime crossover, and it sounds like a proper blast. Whether you're a diehard fan or not familiar with Huggy Wuggy, I reckon that the brand-new Escape Trials mode is a good time with friends. And you can play it right now.

Yes, that's right, you can boot up Fortnite this instant to see what Escape Trials is all about. Playable in a team of four players, but you can solo queue if that's your thing. Taking inspiration from different chapters of the Poppy Playtime story, the mode throws you into different environments inspired by the Game Station and the PlayTime Co. Factory. It isn't a delightful tour around these creepy locales, though. Keeping in the tradition of the beloved horror game series, the aim of the mode is to make it out alive.

Along the way, you can expect familiar Poppy Playtime characters to pop up, whether that's the Smiling Critters or Huggy Wuggy. When they're not trying to send you back to the lobby, the developer promises plenty of challenges to complete with your party. It wouldn't be a true Poppy Playtime crossover without some tasty lore to tuck into, though.

I love throwing myself into complex lore, with stories like Call of Duty Zombies' Aether and Dark Aether saga consuming my thoughts daily. If you're into digging up secrets, then you Escape Trials won't disappoint you.

Escape Trials also brings collectibles with mysteries tied to them and audio tapes that add fresh spins to Poppy Playtime lore. It should be enough to keep you going back for more, providing the mode doesn't scare you too much. Speaking about Poppy Playtime's appearance in Fortnite, Mob Entertainment CEO Zach Belanger says that it gives the developer "an opportunity to expand the Poppyverse in an entirely new way […] Escape Trials combines the thrill of survival gameplay with fan-favorite lore elements that both longtime players and newcomers will love."

Depending on how far you progress, enemies scale with difficulty. I only see good things coming out of this in my party chat, and not all my friends screaming at each other. Although Epic Games doesn't sponsor or endorse this Fortnite Creative experience, it doesn't mean the fun ends there. There's a Fortnite Huggy Wuggy skin coming to the battle royale game's Item Shop, but you'll need to wait until October 23, 2025, to get it.

So, what do you think? You can dive into Escape Trials with this map code: 7441-2135-1198. When you're not fighting for the free Fortnite Jason Voorhees skin or nabbing Fortnite codes, hop into the Pocket Tactics Discord server to share how far you get in this new mode.