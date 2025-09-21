The Power Rangers' reign over Fortnite is up there with the coolest seasonal themes in the game's history. Cosmetics for the whole team, the Megazord's debut, and now Lord Zedd is causing havoc in-game. Fortnite Power Hour is a limited-time event dedicated to the Mighty Morphin' era villain, but I feel like Epic Games has something special on its hands here that deserves to keep going.

You see, Fortnite events aren't just excuses to bag some XP and maybe earn a few rewards for your time, not to me anyway. I see them as a testing ground for keeping the game fresh, and possibly how it can influence the game's competitive landscape. Now, I don't see Epic Games making Power Hour an eSports staple, but it does represent a skill ceiling that modes like Blitz Royale revel in. With no other Fortnite guns to use, everyone is forced to wield the Blade Blaster, which is essentially a Power Rangers pistol.

Pistols-only matches are the stuff of legend in my book. Many of my favorite FPS games, especially Modern Warfare 2 (2009), gave way to this kind of creative gameplay in private lobbies. The iconic Michael Myers mode, an unofficial game where players hide and evade death from a player assuming the role of a hunter armed with a knife, is equally iconic. When Fortnite pushes players to think outside their comfort zone, it leads to some of the greatest victories you'll ever earn.

The Fortnite Power Hour, unfortunately, appears to be a one-time event. Worst yet, you probably already missed it if you didn't log into the battle royale game on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 11:00 AM PT, 2:00 PM ET, and 7:00 PM BST for the 60-minute playlist. Epic Games isn't giving any indication whether Power Hour is going to return before the season ends, either. In the case of the season's lore, maybe it won't make sense.

Lord Zedd's arrival is causing all sorts of obstacles for players to contend with. He's increasing the storm's damage and how fast it swallows up the island. In the lead-up to Power Hour, community quests remain essential to make the most of the Power Rangers' time on the Fortnite map. That's because they're crucial to the Megazord Rising update, as players can now step inside the legendary mech to fight the Bug Queen.

I'm hoping that Epic Games learns from Power Hour. Making players resort to good old-fashioned duels and pure skill is the type of energy that keeps me coming back to Embark Studios' The Finals. Beyond Power Hour, you can check out the latest Fortnite codes or hop into Fortnite Delulu mode - if you're brave enough to enter Proxmity Chat.