Fortnite seasons are strange, as they can go from incredible highs to middling lows in one fell swoop. Yet, with the success of Super in the bag, Shock N' Awesome looks like a worthy follow-up, and it's entirely because of those slick Fortnite Power Rangers skins. Whether you're a Red Ranger main or a Pink Ranger fanatic, the Fortnite Power Rangers Cup is your chance to get them before your friends.

Well, unless you need them to squad up with you, of course. Just like the Fantastic Four skins a few weeks ago, the Power Rangers Cup is a highly competitive Fortnite tournament that promises to reward you with early access to the Red Ranger and Pink Ranger by ranking highly. Each of these characters has a dedicated tournament to compete in, so you can choose which skin you'd prefer to battle for first. However, there is a big catch, and that's because these Cups are only open to enter for three hours on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

They're also in Epic's battle royale game at the same time, and expire simultaneously. Across this very limited period, you can approximately play around ten matches. In theory, it should be a cakewalk, but you need to score some serious points if you want these new Fortnite skins for free. Points go on a global leaderboard, and players at the top of their region are first in line to add the Power Rangers to their locker. Here's a quick breakdown of how the leaderboards work:

Europe - Top 2,000 players

Middle East - Top 200 players

Asia - Top 200 players

Oceania - Top 200 players

Brazil - Top 200 players

North America (Central) - Top 1,800 players

North American (West) - Top 200 players

If you manage to secure the new skins, they'll be in your locker when Chapter 6 Season 4 begins on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Don't worry if you don't, though. As a consolation prize, players with at least eight points receive the Jason's Mark Spray (Red Ranger Cup) or the Kimberly Was Here (Pink Ranger Cup) for their efforts.

When the Power Rangers land in the Item Shop, Fortnite scooper 'HYPEX' says the bundle includes a Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers theme tune Jam Track, and honestly, that's enough to take my V-Bucks. They also add that the Black, Yellow, and Blue rangers are part of the bundle, so the whole gang is here. And yes, Tommy Oliver's Green Ranger also features on the new Battle Pass.

It's fair to say the latest season is kicking off with a bang, so don't forget to check whether any fresh Fortnite codes are available. After that, make sure to follow us on Google News for the latest in handheld gaming and hardware.