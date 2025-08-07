Fortnite: Battle Royale's rumored new feature sadly ups its toxicity potential

Counter-Strike, Call of Duty, Valorant, Apex Legends - what do all these games have in common? Well, of course, the answer is that they're all shooters with voice chats - and most of them have a reputation for toxicity and trash-talking between teammates. According to rumors, Fortnite's Battle Royale is set to join them.

Of course, the aforementioned games are all team-based shooters, so it won't be exactly the same. Fortnite is set to add proximity chat to its Battle Royale, according to leakers. The game technically already has this feature, but only in its Creative mode at the moment, and leakers say they have identified in-game files which could indicate that proximity chat will be coming to the classic Battle Royale mode that Fortnite is famous for.

Reactions online seem mixed, with some hoping they aren't about to get doxxed for a simple in-game kill, while others seem to think that the game will be elevated due to the potential for content ideas from their favorite Fortnite streamers. With increasing levels of concern over the safety of young players, this is a controversial choice from Epic Games. However, the saving grace for the concerned is that reports seem to suggest that proximity chat can be switched on and off - hopefully, this means you can not only mute yourself, but others too. It remains to be seen.

There's no word yet on when this update might be scheduled to arrive, or even if it is arriving - but in the meantime, be sure to enjoy your battle royale games in the peace and quiet that you're used to. There may be a big storm coming, so make sure to stay out of it.

For more content like this, check out these Fortnite codes and the best Fortnite skins. For other third-person shooters, check out our list of the best games like Fortnite, our guide to Apex characters and abilities, and our picks for best battle royales.