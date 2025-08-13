As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Fortnite PS5 skins like God of War's Kratos could disappear forever

Whether you love God of War or hope to see Helldivers 2 in Fortnite, Sony and Epic Games aren’t keen to re-release PS5 skins anytime soon.

Fortnite PS5 Skins: An image of Kratos from God of War and Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn.
Anything can happen in Fortnite. Resident Evil's Leon Kennedy can drop in for a quick Zero Build match, or God of War's Kratos can jump onto the Jam Stage. Waiting for PS5 crossover bundles to return to the Item Shop is a long game, though. If you're wondering whether more collaborations with Sony are in the works, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney's recent comments aren't exactly inspiring.

With long-time Xbox mascot Master Chief currently back in Fortnite's Item Shop again, you might be wondering if any Sony Fortnite skins are making a comeback. It appears that's a complicated matter, though. Perhaps it's an issue related to licensing, but players like 'Dashybear' want to know if Sony and Epic Games' relationship remains healthy. To get an answer, they do what anyone would do: hold Peely hostage.

Don't worry, he's alright now. After all, it's only a plush toy. It's a method that works, though, as Tim Sweeney simply says that he "can't comment on that, but here's a funny story: I saw the original work of art while in Melbourne for the Epic v Apple and Epic v Google trial." Right now, Epic Games is in the middle of an ongoing legal battle to reinstate the battle royale's presence on the App Store in different regions.

The fight doesn't stop with Apple, as a new ruling turned the tide for Fortnite's Google Play Store listing. While this festers in the background, the free Switch game is enjoying one of its best seasons yet. Chapter 6 Season 6, otherwise known as Shock N' Awesome, is the closest thing to Helldivers 2 in Fortnite. There are massive bugs to defeat and gnarly new Fortnite guns to wield like the Swamstrike launcher. You can even earn rewards dispatched in pods that drop from the sky.

Fortnite PS5 Skins: An image of Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney replying to a social media account on X.

Yet, despite leaning on the hit PS5 exclusive for inspiration, the battle pass features fresh Halo cosmetics. The love for Sony games is a little low right now.

Did you know that over 1,600 days have passed since Kratos appeared in Fortnite? According to FortniteGG's handy Item Shop tracker, the all-powerful hero's last appearance is March 19, 2021. Similarly, Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy is still absent after over 870 days since their previous Item Shop appearance.

It'd be great to see some more PlayStation-focused bundles in the store. I'll happily see Ghost of Tsushima's Jin Sakai or Bloodborne's The Hunter on the island. If only we could be so lucky. Don't let that get you down, and focus on squashing these bugs instead. Just be sure to nab some Fortnite codes while you're at it.

