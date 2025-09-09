Zero Build and standard battle royale are at the core of Fortnite, but taking things to the game's competitive playlists is another challenge entirely. It's the best of the best and the sweatiest of sweats, and Fortnite Ranked 2.0 is going to change it all forever going forward. With the FNCS Global Championship 2025 done and dusted, Epic Games confirms what the road ahead looks like and throws down the gauntlet for a $1 million prize.

But it isn't just an ordinary tournament. After years of prolonged legal cases and ongoing App Store issues, competitors can fight for the top spot in a $1 million Fortnite mobile series beginning next year. Details about the series' format and teams will follow in the build-up, but it marks a significant moment for the battle royale game. Before the Apple lawsuit began, Mobile Mondays, Mobile Mayhem, and Cash Cups served as the most prominent competitive landscape for players.

Over the last few years, Epic Games' interest shifted from holding mobile-only FNCS events, relying on consoles and PC instead to carry the action forward. Android phone players have been able to enter the Galaxy Cup Series, though. However, as things begin to improve, events like the Blitz Mobile Cup are currently underway, with the next round set to finish on September 11, 2025.

All of this is leading toward the debut of Ranked 2.0, a fresh overhaul to the free mobile game's fierce playlist. Fortnite Ranked landed in the game in May 2023 and continues to be an exceptional proving ground for players looking for extra heat in battle.

However, some of you may recall that it began life as Arena, featuring tournament-style loot pools and specific numbers assigned to eliminations and placements. It didn't last long, though.

Epic Games is keeping its cards close to its chest with exact changes. If the studio wants to make it a success, Ranked's loot pool needs addressing. It's one of the most divisive aspects of the game, as it draws from Fortnite guns and items seen across crossovers sometimes - equipment that you rarely see in a proper tournament setting. Reverting to a classic setup could bring some much-needed balance.

For now, the more casual Fortnite experience is eyeing up more Roblox-type experiences, and seeing surges in modes like Fortnite SpongeBob Tycoon. Hopefully, we can get some more Fortnite codes, too.