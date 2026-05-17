Fortnite's Ratatouille collab should've been a recipe for success, but where's the titular rat?

Fortnite leakers once again giveth and taketh away. When reliable leaker HypeX announced that there'd be a Fortnite Ratatouille collab on May 14, there was significant buzz in the community. Players online started predicting a Remy Sidekick, or an Alfredo Linguini skin, perhaps with Remy under his hat, secretly pulling the strings. Alas, HypeX has their hands on more details, and for some reason, none of that is happening. Instead, the Fortnite Ratatouille collaboration will be… a car.

Trust us, we're as confused as you are, but HypeX is usually excellent for the details of these kinds of things, so we believe them. The leaker confirmed that the car will be in your Fortnite shop on May 18, but as of yet, we can't say how long it'll be around for or provide any prices. We also don't know what kind of car accessory it'll be - given that Ratatouille doesn't really have a famous car, we're imagining that if it is a full car, it will be a European-style vehicle. This means it could be a Vespa scooter, a classic Italian staple on the roads, or a Renault to nod towards its French origins. If it ends up being a decal, there's a chance it just has a plate of meatballs on it or something, which doesn't seem that appealing.

Given that a car is a pretty random thing to choose, naturally, the Internet is irritated. While there was discussion of the logistics of Remy and/or Linguini Fortnite skins, including how proportionately huge Remy would have to be to fit the Fortnite Sidekick standard size, I'm not sure that any of us really expected Fortnite to ditch the potentially most exciting part of the crossover. A Sidekick would've gone absolutely nuts, especially if it was animated to match the hair-pulling shenanigans that Remy gets up to.

Maybe Remy is being pulled for now and will crop back up in future Fortnite Disney plans. Even still, Fortnite has dropped the ball on this a little bit, in my opinion. The game continues to generate wild variations of hits and misses, from the resounding success of the triumphant Fortnite K-Pop Demon Hunters collab to the frankly upsetting Fortnite brainrot skins. It's truly anyone's guess whether any given crossover will work or not these days, but at least Fortnite is trying, I guess.

If you want to see Remy out on the map alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Fortnite Woodsy, I reckon it's not too late to keep making noise about it to Epic Games. They want to sell things, after all. And if you want to complain about it to us, you're very welcome to join us over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server, where we chat about all things gaming.