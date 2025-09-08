Roblox games get plenty of criticism, but there are some genuinely fun experiences out there. From COD Zombies homages to impressive racers, I've spent a fair share of time with them. Fortnite is now filling up with Creative modes inspired by Roblox, and Epic Games is paying attention. Are more Fortnite Roblox games on the way?

If you check out the growing list of Fortnite Creative maps, you'll see Fortnite Steal a Brainrot, Dress to Impress, and other Roblox games all over the Discovery dashboard. Steal a Brainrot continues to be one of the most-played custom lobbies right now, and is setting some serious records too. Following its success, a recent survey sent out by Epic Games is eager to know what types of Roblox experiences you like, including elements like skins, story modes, and cross-play in Fortnite.

The survey, highlighted by scooper 'iFireMonkey', also includes topics like in-game currency, limited-time events, voice, and performance on your chosen console. It's all quite formal at the moment, as Epic Games isn't letting slip exactly why it's asking these questions. Speculatively, it could help the battle royale game studio decide what type of Creative maps appear on your dashboard, making it easier to find more Roblox-style experiences.

I'd certainly like to see some improvements for the Discovery screen, beyond just Roblox. With endless tabs of game modes that aren't necessarily to my taste, I'm hoping Epic Games can refine how it tailors these aspects in a future update.

But for Roblox games, I do wonder if Epic Games and the Roblox Corporation could collaborate on a more official level. When it comes to free mobile games and free Switch games, the two absolutely dominate the space.

Roblox is making moves in other ways, with recent plans to introduce its own TikTok rival. Grow a Garden is now an award-winning game, following the Roblox Innovation Awards 2025. Meanwhile, Fortnite's Creative modes are expanding, with new additions like Fortnite SpongeBob Tycoon. Yes, you can make a Krabby Patty if you want to.

While we wait to see what Epic Games is cooking, don't forget you can get some freebies with our Grow a Garden codes and Steal a Brainrot codes lists.