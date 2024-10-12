Compared to the likes of Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing‘s development hasn’t exactly lit up the tracks. Despite attempts to inject life into the mode with spectacular vehicles, dazzling tracks, and crossovers, a new Fortnite update confirms a major change for the mode’s future.

According to Epic Games, future Fortnite updates for the free Switch game won’t include themed content for Rocket Racing players. “v31.40 brings the theme back to the starting line as we say goodbye to Inferno Island and themed updates,” the developer clarifies. For context, Rocket Racing launched on December 8, falling short of its one-year anniversary before huge features like this were pulled.

Going forward, Epic Games explains that “future updates will be taking new roads with refreshed ranked periods, renewed quests, and additional Car items you can take to the track.” Rather than bringing themed-tracks revolving around the current season or crossovers, players can expect Rocket Racing to focus on creator-led experiences instead.

The Fortnite patch notes also include the following fixes for Rocket Racing:

Fixed several Quest progression tracking issues.

The intended Quests will now appear when opening the Quests tab in Ranked Racing

Fixed matchmaking errors when trying to queue into private creator-made tracks

Fixed an issue that sometimes resulted in players getting stuck in a tube on Airborne 2

The Ball-R Wheels no longer display unavailable paint colors in the Locker

Equipping the Beast Mode Boost no longer results in an error

“New tracks from creators are releasing every day, so racers always have a different place to drift, flip, and fly. There’s no end to the starting lines you can discover,” says Epic Games. Rocket Racing launched alongside LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite Festival last year, with the latter becoming a certified juggernaut in the Fortnite ecosystem. With an absence of Guitar Hero and Rock Band games on current generation consoles, the arrival of Fortnite Festival has undoubtedly filled a huge gap.

In comparison to Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival receives consistent updates with new songs hitting the item shop almost every week. The most recent batch of songs include tracks from Weezer’s beloved Blue Album, as the band celebrates the album’s 30th anniversary in 2024. A new experience, Sweat(er) City, has joined the ranks of the best Fortnite creative codes out there. Seriously, it’s pretty great. You can jump in by using the following code: 8484-8812-9198.

In December last year, the developer on social media said that “these are brand-new games entirely, not limited-time modes. Fear not! LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival are here to stay – with regular updates.” Whether more reductions to Rocket Racing’s content are planned is unknown, despite claims from Epic Games that it would be sticking around for the foreseeable future.