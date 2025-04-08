A new era is dawning in Fortnite, as Epic Games welcomes the biggest popstar of the moment onto the island: Sabrina Carpenter. Yes, the Espresso and Juno hitmaker arrives in-game, alongside a new Fortnite Sabrina Carpenter skin to use across Fortnite Festival, LEGO Fortnite, and standard battle royale. There are plenty of treats for fans of the artist, but what’s even better is that it won’t use up all of your V-Bucks.

You can unlock Sabrina Carpenter instantly by purchasing the brand-new Fortnite Music Pass. For just 1,400 V-Bucks, your locker will immediately receive the standard and LEGO iterations of Carpenter. Like previous Music Passes, there’s a free and premium track to progress through, each with unique rewards to obtain. Rewards from the Music Pass include songs by Alanis Morissette and Katy Perry, two sparkly guitars, Nonsense and Juno Jam Tracks, and Carpenter’s yellow on-stage outfit.

However, if you’re after every variant of Carpenter’s Fortnite skin in the free Switch game, the Item Shop does offer an exclusive costume to purchase. Players can buy the ‘Tour Ready’ Sabrina Carpenter skin on its own or as part of the ‘A Sweet Little Bundle’.

According to a recent Epic Games blog post, it includes the following items:

Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter Outfit Includes a skirt and boots inspired by the ones Sabrina wore on tour, which Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Michael Schmidt Studios designed, respectively. Celebrity stylist Jared Ellner created this on-tour attire, with jeweler Maison Raksha designing the ring Has a pink default Style, the Baby Blue alt Style, and a LEGO Style

SC Heart Purse Back Bling A lipstick-stained purse with a pink default Style and the Baby Blue alt Style

Taste Emote An Emote choreographed to “Taste” and plays part of the song

Please Please Please Emote An Emote choreographed to “Please Please Please” and plays part of the song

Cute Cutout Contrail Fall in love from out of the Battle Bus

Sabrina’s Mic You’ll have amazing mic chem



This bundle will likely cost you around 2,400 V-Bucks and will be available in-game once Fortnite downtime ends. Whether you’re dominating in Fortnite’s standard battle royale game modes or tearing it up on stage, the era of Sabrina Carpenter is here.

