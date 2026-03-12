Nearly ten years later, Fortnite Save the World is going free to play, and is launching on the Switch 2

Do you feel old? I sure do, because what do you mean Fortnite is nearly ten years old? Specifically, the Save the World mode is also approaching a decade in age, but it's getting some good treatment to bring it up to modern standards.

On April 16, 2026, Fortnite Save the World goes free-to-play on all platforms. Previously, it cost $20, and payments are currently halted for any new players ahead of April. If you already own the game mode, you can still play and will get a stack of rewards on the 16th.

Even better than that, the mode is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, along with PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Cloud gaming. It's important to note that Save the World won't be coming to the original Nintendo Switch, mobile, or tablets.

You can pre-register your interest here and gain fun rewards like superchargers, gold, vouchers, and a Save the World Hero. Anyone who's a Founder will also get their regular rewards. The more players that pre-register, the more rewards everyone gets as we collectively pass more goals.

If you've not played the mode before, it's a PvE, team-based game where you need to fight back against waves of monsters, while building up your own base to fortify your defense. What are you waiting for? Get registered, and get ready.