Sending Fortnite players into the high heavens with the Shockwave Hammer never fails to entertain me. However, the Fortnite Shockwave Hammer isn't a staple of the game's loot pool. Like me, if you've missed wielding it across the island, then the time to drop in is now. There's a quest for using its awesome power in-game, but you need to be fast before you lose out on a hefty XP boost.

How do I get the Shockwave Hammer in Fortnite?

To get the Shockwave Hammer in Fortnite, you need to find it randomly around the island. Unlike your common weapons that spawn around the Fortnite map, the Shockwave Hammer's spawn rate isn't as reliable. Getting the Shockwave Hammer is mostly down to RNG, so you need to hope that the battle royale game is on your side when you drop in with your squad. However, some Fortnite POIs can help with locating it:

Utopia City

Supernova Academy's secret room

Demon's Dojo

Crime City

These locations are abundant with floor loot, making your chances of acquiring the Shockwave Hammer far higher. Once you have it, you can complete the quest to knock back opponents with it, which is live until Saturday, June 28, 2025, stopping at 10:00 ET, 7:00 AM PT, and 3:00 PM BST. After this, Epic Games is likely to reset Fortnite's Days of Summer quests again, and the Shockwave Hammer is probably going to be vaulted again.

It's a shame, as the Shockwave Hammer is heaps of fun to use and makes firefights interesting, as it isn't the easiest weapon to counter. Hopefully, it'll return sooner rather than later. In the meantime, Fortnite Squid Game is live, just in time for the third and final season of the hit Netflix TV series. If that isn't your thing, then we recommend giving Fortnite Blitz Royale a try, too.

