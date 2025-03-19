We yearn for the days of sitting cross-legged in front of the television, squinting up at a split-screen while your friend lands a sick trick on the half-pipe, so we were super excited to discover that a former Pro Skater lead has made a snowboarding game completely free to play in Fortnite creative. The icy blend of Tony Hawk and Fortnite comes in the form of Shred Island, and we’re already zooming down the mountain of nostalgia and soaking up the familiar dopamine of landing a tasty combo.

This brand-new island is already skating its way to a spot on our list of the best Fortnite Creative codes and is certainly making the wait for the Pro Skater 3+4 remaster a little more enjoyable. Fortnite Creative uses Unreal Engine to let budding developers and veterans alike create their own games within the platform, and we’ve seen some truly incredible islands come from it.

But Shred Island is epic on all fronts, which you should expect from ex-Pro Skater game designer Chris Rausch, who teamed up with his son and development team code36 to bring this snowboarding shredder to the masses. You can enjoy the slopes solo or grab up to nine friends for a ten-player lobby, with five different routes to race on and five missions to undertake.

As enjoyable as the snowboarding mechanic is – which is, unsurprisingly, totally rad – there is already much more to this free-to-play skating game. You can learn how to pull off different tricks, collect coins to spend, and upgrade your snowboarding equipment to skid your way to the top spot. All you need to do is search for Shred Island or enter the code ‘0875-5132-5368’ to find it, and we’ll meet you in the chalet.

While we’re shredding Shred Island and waiting for Pro Skater 3+4 to come out on July 11, 2025, we’ve got all the latest Fortnite codes for you so you can bag yourself some freebies. Or, if you’re after some gacha game goodies, we have all the new Genshin Impact codes and Zenless Zone Zero codes for you, too. And if you’re hot-dropping into Fortnite’s battle royale mode, make sure to brush up on your knowledge of all the Fortnite Ballistic weapons and gadgets to go after that victory royale.