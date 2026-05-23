You can get this Fortnite Silver Surfer wrap for free, and claiming it is ridiculously easy

Sometimes I just want to paint myself silver and stand in Times Square like those tourist traps. Okay, maybe not, but I'm just fond of the Silver Surfer's aura. The Fantastic Four's unlikely ally is just an aura magnet, especially in Fortnite. If you're a casual Marvel fan or just fancy getting a freebie, there's a Silver Surfer Fortnite wrap heading to the game soon. While other cosmetics want your V-Bucks, this one doesn't even want you to fire a single round.

I've been using the 'Ones and Zeros' wrap in Fortnite for years now, because having The Matrix-themed weapon skins brings me immense joy. However, I may be tempted to swap it out for the Silver Surfer wrap, 'Reflector'. Normally, I'm not too fussed about wraps, but that's changing. There's something super clean about having shiny silver weapons to do battle with, after all. According to prominent scooper 'HYPEX', the Silver Surfer wrap is returning to the game on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

They don't mention whether it'll be in the Item Store, but the key thing is that anyone can redeem it for free by simply logging into the game. Yeah, all you need to do is boot up Epic's battle royale game and go to the lobby screen. It's that simple. You'll be prompted to find it in your locker to be equipped. If not, I wager you should be able to just collect in the Item Store, likely under a special Marvel section that also lets you buy the Silver Surfer himself.

His Fortnite skin typically costs around 1.5k V-Bucks. So, if you've been hoarding your Fortnite Crew V-Bucks all season, now could be a good time to use them. On the topic of the game's subscription pass, what if I told you that having Disney+ could be very beneficial for you? HYPEX also claims that Disney+ will offer Fortnite Crew as an added perk for members in the future. It'd follow Microsoft's example of adding it to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. There is a caveat, though.

Epic Games said earlier this year it'd reduce the number of V-Bucks included in a Fortnite Crew membership, dropping it from 1k to 800. It's a bit of a stinger, especially as V-Bucks are overall increasing in price. That's why getting gifts like the Silver Surfer wrap is always a treat. Oh, and before it arrives, iPhone and iPad users can get an exclusive free reward to celebrate Fortnite's App Store return right now.

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