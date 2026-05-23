You can get this Fortnite Silver Surfer wrap for free, and claiming it is ridiculously easy

Get this Silver Surfer Fortnite wrap without fighting.

Fortnite Silver Surfer Wrap: An image of the Silver Surfer from Marvel Comics in Fortnite.
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Sometimes I just want to paint myself silver and stand in Times Square like those tourist traps. Okay, maybe not, but I'm just fond of the Silver Surfer's aura. The Fantastic Four's unlikely ally is just an aura magnet, especially in Fortnite. If you're a casual Marvel fan or just fancy getting a freebie, there's a Silver Surfer Fortnite wrap heading to the game soon. While other cosmetics want your V-Bucks, this one doesn't even want you to fire a single round.

I've been using the 'Ones and Zeros' wrap in Fortnite for years now, because having The Matrix-themed weapon skins brings me immense joy. However, I may be tempted to swap it out for the Silver Surfer wrap, 'Reflector'. Normally, I'm not too fussed about wraps, but that's changing. There's something super clean about having shiny silver weapons to do battle with, after all. According to prominent scooper 'HYPEX', the Silver Surfer wrap is returning to the game on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

They don't mention whether it'll be in the Item Store, but the key thing is that anyone can redeem it for free by simply logging into the game. Yeah, all you need to do is boot up Epic's battle royale game and go to the lobby screen. It's that simple. You'll be prompted to find it in your locker to be equipped. If not, I wager you should be able to just collect in the Item Store, likely under a special Marvel section that also lets you buy the Silver Surfer himself.

Silver Surfer Fortnite wrap: An image of the Reflector Silver Surfer wrap in Fortnite.

His Fortnite skin typically costs around 1.5k V-Bucks. So, if you've been hoarding your Fortnite Crew V-Bucks all season, now could be a good time to use them. On the topic of the game's subscription pass, what if I told you that having Disney+ could be very beneficial for you? HYPEX also claims that Disney+ will offer Fortnite Crew as an added perk for members in the future. It'd follow Microsoft's example of adding it to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. There is a caveat, though.

Epic Games said earlier this year it'd reduce the number of V-Bucks included in a Fortnite Crew membership, dropping it from 1k to 800. It's a bit of a stinger, especially as V-Bucks are overall increasing in price. That's why getting gifts like the Silver Surfer wrap is always a treat. Oh, and before it arrives, iPhone and iPad users can get an exclusive free reward to celebrate Fortnite's App Store return right now.

Looking for someone to squad up with? Head over to the Pocket Tactics Discord server to find a team.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

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