Epic Games continues to expand its ever-popular battle royale game, announcing Fortnite Six Stack and Pure Chaos game modes for Blitz Royale. These new modes let you squad up in teams of six for the first time, making room for all of your FPS pals.

There are already dozens of unique game modes in Fortnite, but Epic Games is putting two more in Fortnite's Blitz Royale, the speed-focused, mobile-friendly version of the battle royale game. The official Fortnite X account announced the additions, describing Six Stack as a mode made for "big team battles" and pitching Pure Chaos as a more challenging way to play. While the larger team size is currently only confirmed for Blitz Royale, game files suggest that six-stacking could come to Fortnite OG in the future.

The announcement followed a teaser trailer revealing that Dragon Ball items are returning to Fortnite in Blitz Royale. These items are landing in the game mode directly after the Super Showdown, Fortnite's latest live story event, on August 2 at 3pm ET, so we're expecting Six Stack and Pure Chaos to launch at the same time. Epic Games used the recent Fortnite Blast Off event to ignite nostalgia in OG players, while hinting at new lore and secrets to uncover with the red rift and butterfly additions.

It's awesome to see Epic Games adding diverse gameplay and events across the Fortnite platform, especially after confirming that Blitz Royale is here to stay. While it's still facing some issues with the App Store in the UK, Fortnite has clawed its way back onto mobile, so offering a faster, more casual experience like Blitz Royale is the perfect way to tempt people back to the free mobile game.

We wonder how the Blast Off event and Blitz Royale's new modes will affect the Fortnite map, and whether we'll get to add any new Dragon Ball Fortnite skins to our collections. Maybe we'll see some Dragon Ball Daima characters? It'd be a nice change amidst all the Fantastic Four skins and Superman cosmetics.