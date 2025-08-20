Fortnite rewards die-hards with deep discount on new futuristic bundle

Playing Fortnite is just one way to enjoy the third-person shooter - you can and should be watching other people play, too. It pays to be hyper-invested in your hobbies, as you Fortnite heads are finding out with the latest skin bundle, the Skulldroid. The bundle, which would usually cost 2k VBucks, is now a mere 100, which is huge news for any of you who claimed drops in early August.

On Shock 'N Awesome weekend, which was between August 7 and 9, drops were activated on Twitch for a number of items in the bundle, including weapon skin Cyberscythe Pickaxe, the Tome of Skulls Back Bling, and the Metal Menace wrap. All you had to do to unlock the items was tune into any Fortnite stream across any channel in the period and watch for 90 minutes after connecting your Epic account, of course.

The bundle has been described as 'a steal' by some online due to the price drop. But others didn't know drops had been activated on Twitch and are feeling hard done by. If you missed it, the bundle is currently discounted from 2k VBucks to 1,200, and you get an additional free item, a Goldskull Peel Pack Back Bling, if it's your first purchase on the web store, so there are wins to be found somewhere.

The Skulldroid bundle is available until August 23, so if you want to go ahead and snatch it up, do so quickly because time is running out. The free back bling that comes with it will be available on any bundle between now and November 1, so if Skulldroid isn't your thing, there's still plenty of time to scoop it up.

