Fortnite Solo Leveling skins set for Item Shop debut, but you'll need a lot of V-Bucks

Some things are just destined to pair well together, and in this case, it's anime skins and Fortnite. Yes, the Item Shop is preparing for another batch of characters from a hit web series, and this time it's Solo Leveling. Epic Games is already teasing the forthcoming collection, but judging by early leaks, it won't be too kind to your wallet. Not one, but three Solo Leveling Fortnite skins are seemingly ready to drop soon.

The next Fortnite update on Thursday, February 19, 2026, is almost here, bringing yet another refresh to the Item Shop. While the store updates daily, it isn't uncommon for Epic Games to release its biggest and best crossovers as we head into the weekend. According to prominent leaker 'HYPEX' in a recent social media post, "Solo Leveling skins [are] coming to Fortnite this week."

Accompanying their claim, they say that the following characters will be available to purchase: Sung Jin-woo, Cha Hae-in, and Igris. It's also possible that Beru may be part of the lineup. To add fuel to the rumors, Epic Games is cryptically teasing the crossover on the official Fortnite account. "The weakest Hunter of all mankind. E-rank. No potential. No future," the developer says in the brand-new teaser.

Should Epic Games launch three Fortnite skins for its Solo Leveling crossover, I wager that they'll cost around 1,500 V-Bucks each. That's just for the character of your choice, with an additional outfit variant included. For a full Solo Leveling bundle, you're probably looking at spending 2,500 to 3,000 V-Bucks. This tracks with Epic Games' usual Item Store practices, after all.

It isn't Epic Games' first time bringing popular anime and manga skins to the Item Shop. We've seen the likes of Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia, and Avatar: The Last Airbender appear over the last couple of years. Outside of anime, recent rumors claim that a Kingdom Hearts Fortnite collaboration is in the works. There's also the confirmation of a Honkai Star Rail Fortnite event, which my fellow Pocket Tactics colleagues are very excited about.

As for me? Well, I'm a fiend for the movie-themed crossovers. Marty McFly's arrival sent me into Fortnite nirvana, but I'm still waiting on those James Bond Fortnite skins to come to fruition.