Fortnite's Sonic collab is surprisingly boring

A Fortnite Sonic collaboration is an exciting prospect; my mind was swirling at all of the possibilities when reputable leakers revealed that a partnership between Epic's battle royale game and Sega's mascot was on the way. Well, you can imagine my disappointment at it culminating in nothing more than shoes.

I have nothing against shoes. I love a comfy pair of trainers as much as the next person, and I certainly love customizing characters and what they wear in games like Fortnite, but getting nothing but two pairs of shoes - each costing 1,000 V-bucks - is lackluster, to say the least. The Sonic games are exciting for a multitude of reasons, and the Sonic characters are most definitely one of them.

Many collaborations result in Fortnite skins, so why isn't that the case for the Blue Blur? Instead of blue trainers for Sonic and black trainers for Shadow, Sega and Epic could have brought the actual characters to the game. I feel robbed, to be honest. One of my favorite action games is 2005's Shadow the Hedgehog, and as my chances of getting a remaster or port for current consoles are slim to none, I would love to equip Shadow with an arsenal of weapons for some battle royale action.

Putting the two hedgehogs aside, no one can tell me that you don't want an Eggman skin at the very least. Imagine running around, gunning down your foes as the rotund Doctor Ivo Robotnik - though people might be even less likely to trust you in Fortnite's Delulu mode. I'm not being funny, but who in their right mind trusts Eggman? His fabulous moustache doesn't erase his shady character.

Another woefully disappointing thing is that we now know that Live and Learn, one of the most iconic Sonic the Hedgehog tracks, could have been in Fortnite. Epic Games asked Sega the question at least, with the company directing the Fortnite creator to Crush 40 singer Johnny Gioeli. Taking to X, Gioeli revealed that the Sonic Advanced 2 song was close to being in Fortnite, but the track is still "in the abyss of ownership" as the courts dismissed the lawsuit between Gioeli and Sega due to "time."

Mind you, there are plenty more Sonic songs worthy of a place in Fortnite, so he's hoping my personal favorite, Endless Possibilities, shows up at some point. Oh well, at least the Fortnite Daft Punk event is a lot more interesting, so there's that to look forward to.

