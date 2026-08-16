This new Fortnite Sonic Comic teases the coolest Sega crossover yet

If you're pining for Fortnite Sonic skins, then Chapter 7 Season 4 is the time to drop back into the island.

Fortnite Sonic Comic: An image of Sonic, Knuckles, and Shadow in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4.
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Rumors of the Blue Blur appearing in Fortnite have been rampant for a while, but Epic Games is putting the whispers to bed. The latest update, C7S4, is almost here, but before you dive in, a brand-new Sonic Fortnite Comic reveals what to expect from the gaming-themed season. Not only can you read it for free right now, but it also gives us a look at a few potential skins headed to the game.

Alongside a Persona Fortnite crossover and an all-but-confirmed Kingdom Hearts collaboration, the main headline for many players is the arrival of Sonic the Hedgehog. Over on Epic Games's community forum, you can read the entirety of the new Fortnite comic, which showcases Sonic, Shadow, and Knuckles after the events of the Unstable Story Moment.

Dropping out of a Zero Point Rift, wouldn't you know it, the squad has brought a Chaos Emerald with them. But it gets stranger: they're fighting against multiversal versions of themselves from the original Sega timeline. Meanwhile, Doctor Eggman is working on nefarious plans that involve, you guessed it, using the Chaos Emerald. But what does it mean for the next Battle Pass or the Item Shop?

Fortnite Sonic Comic: An image of Sonic, Knuckles, and Shadow in the Sonic Fortnite Comic.

Well, the last page shows Sonic, Shadow, and Knuckles leap through a Rift Portal into the next iteration of the map. There are even a few pages with Tails, indicating that we'll see them in some capacity when the next season unfolds. I wager that Tails is set to appear as a Sidekick, rather than a fully-fledged character skin. Either way, it's looking pretty fun, and highlights just how unique Fortnite's lore really is.

It's unpredictable and very silly in the best of ways, and if there's anything I love digging into, it's wild lore. After all, I've been a massive fan of Call of Duty Zombies' chaotic story shenanigans for years, so that tells you everything you need to know. It's a massive step up from the initial Fortnite Sonic crossover, which culminated in a middling Sonic Racing: Crossworlds collaboration.

It's safe to say that Sonic, Knuckles, and Shadow will be skins to add to your locker, leaving Doctor Eggman hanging in the balance. I'd be very surprised if Epic Games doesn't deliver a skin for the iconic villain. For now, you can grind for a few more days to finish off the current Battle Pass as Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 lands on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

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