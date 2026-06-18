Another Sonic x Fortnite crossover is coming, here's hoping it's better than the last one

As the blue blur turns 35 this year, the celebrations are ramping up. The next big event is another officially confirmed Sonic x Fortnite collab, featuring the hedgehog heading into Epic's battle royale in some form or other.

During 2026's State of Unreal showcase as part of the Unreal Fest, Sonic Crossworlds appeared on a screen showing "new partners" for the Epic Store and Fortnite. This was alongside Vampire Survivors, Control Resonant, and Phantom Blade.

Unfortunately, that's all we got. The collaboration wasn't mentioned in Epic's blog post, so we need to get by with our imagination for the time being. We assume that Sonic will run into Fortnite by the end of the year, but this is only our speculation.

According to leaker Hypex on X, the collaboration will include "a gift-with-purchase from Epic Games Store", but there's no further information. Just what could it be - a pair of shoes modeled after Sonic's classic kicks, done properly, unlike the Puma brand deal? A hat to look like his… hair? Fur? Spikes? Whatever you call it.

It could be another car, though hopefully not, as there's already a Sonic-themed car available in the game. You can get Sonic, Knuckles, and Super Sonic cosmetics for the Porsche 918 Spyder from the store, and… they're a solid OK.

Let's all join together to manifest some fun Fortnite skins and back bling modeled after our favorite Sonic characters.