Another Sonic x Fortnite crossover is coming, here's hoping it's better than the last one

Please, no more Puma brand shoes or car cosmetics as part of the next Sonic x Fortnite run.

sonic fortnite collab - artwork of Sonic in Crossworlds over a blurred background
Holly Alice Avatar

Updated:

Fortnite 
Google Preferred Source Button

As the blue blur turns 35 this year, the celebrations are ramping up. The next big event is another officially confirmed Sonic x Fortnite collab, featuring the hedgehog heading into Epic's battle royale in some form or other.

During 2026's State of Unreal showcase as part of the Unreal Fest, Sonic Crossworlds appeared on a screen showing "new partners" for the Epic Store and Fortnite. This was alongside Vampire Survivors, Control Resonant, and Phantom Blade.

Unfortunately, that's all we got. The collaboration wasn't mentioned in Epic's blog post, so we need to get by with our imagination for the time being. We assume that Sonic will run into Fortnite by the end of the year, but this is only our speculation.

According to leaker Hypex on X, the collaboration will include "a gift-with-purchase from Epic Games Store", but there's no further information. Just what could it be - a pair of shoes modeled after Sonic's classic kicks, done properly, unlike the Puma brand deal? A hat to look like his… hair? Fur? Spikes? Whatever you call it.

YouTube Thumbnail

It could be another car, though hopefully not, as there's already a Sonic-themed car available in the game. You can get Sonic, Knuckles, and Super Sonic cosmetics for the Porsche 918 Spyder from the store, and… they're a solid OK.

Let's all join together to manifest some fun Fortnite skins and back bling modeled after our favorite Sonic characters.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.