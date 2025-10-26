Are we reaching a pivotal shift in Fortnite right now? With the likes of Art the Clown, The Grabber, and The Simpsons, Epic Games is just about throwing everything and the kitchen sink at the game right now. If that isn't already clear, then rumors of an upcoming Fortnite South Park crossover should be enough to hammer that home for you. Should it happen? Is it appropriate? Either way, I know there's already one South Park character I'm hoping makes an appearance in-game.

For anyone out of the loop with Fortnite right now, I get it; it probably seems incredibly confusing at a distance. You have The Simpsons Fortnite skins just mere days away from roaming all around a brand-new Fortnite map, one that completely replicates all of Springfield. There's also the ongoing Steal The Brainrot lawsuit. So where does the squad of Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick fit into all of that? Paramount is already figuring that out, allegedly.

According to the battle royale game scooper 'SamLeakss', they claim that a South Park collaboration is happening behind the scenes. Not only that, but they add that South Park's arrival is nailed because a "reliable source at Paramount" has confirmed it privately. It isn't the first time the leaker has struck gold on previous Fortnite skins and events, with The Simpsons sticking out as a long-rumored event dating back to last year.

Of course, I always advise a pinch of salt with these kinds of things. Yet, I need to know how this is going to work practically. We all know that Stan and the boys are kids, and very short ones at that. It makes them unlikely candidates for how Epic Games designs hitboxes for characters. That's why Peter Griffin is buff and why Lisa and Bart Simpson are sporting mech suits in recent leaks. Will the lads get similar treatment?

Some savvy players are already devising ways it could work, with enthusiast 'nagijoe1' showing off their concept for a potential South Park skin. I can definitely imagine them using this disguise to sneak into showings of Asses of Fire, starring the in-universe Canadian comedians, Terrance and Phillip. However, there is one character in South Park lore that I believe is fully deserving of a skin, and that's Stan's dad - Randy Marsh.

He's a complete baffoon at the best of times, but he's also a budding musician thanks to his discovery of Guitar Hero. In his failed attempts to make Stan see the light of playing a real guitar, he takes to the stage as Steamy Ray Vaughan, a play on the moniker of the legendary Scuttle Buttin' artist. While his guitar skills are certainly nothing to consider his pride and joy, it's easily one of the funniest arcs in the show.

Can the genre of Tween Wave make its way to Fortnite? Meme music like W&W's OIIA OIIA (Spinning Cat) is available in-game now, so I'm not ruling it out. It lends itself to the Jam Stage and Festival Festival, too, so you know what to do, Epic Games.

