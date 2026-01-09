Somehow, the Fortnite South Park mech suit skins are even worse than The Simpsons

I know we were all a little mad at the introduction of mech suits into the game, but now that the Fortnite South Park mechs are available to buy, we're in a dire situation. Sure, I logically understand the need for them, as the hitboxes need to be identical, blah blah blah, but that doesn't mean we can't be classy about it. While the range of the collab is broad, extending to not only skins and emotes but the map addition of Cartmanland, I can't help feeling a bit disappointed by its ugliness.

Is South Park meant to be slightly chopped around the edges? Sure, but one of the other collaborations this is reminiscent of, The Simpsons Fortnite skins, is not a cartoon known for its aesthetics either, yet it still managed to pull off the suits in some way that wasn't painful for the eyes to look at. I guess it's kind of fun that the South Park boys are clearly supposed to have designed these suits themselves, judging by the rough-and-tumble look of them - especially Kenny's, since we know he's poor - but I'd take Bart and Lisa over these clown outfits any day.

Aside from my complaints, you'd probably like to have some more information about what the Fortnite South Park collab actually consists of, so we can jump right in. There's a 4,000 V-Buck bundle consisting of Eric, Kenny, Kyle, Butters, and Stan skins, as well as all of their back bling, weapons, and emotes. Crucially, Towelie, who is in the store, is not part of this bundle, so if you want your towel buddy along for the ride, you've got to purchase him separately for 1,500. And though my fellow Pocket Tactics writer Sam Comrie begged for some Steamy Ray Vaughan action, the Fortnite South Park collab sadly lets him down.

It's not all bad news. Alongside the shop, you can now play in Cartmanland, which replaces Wonkeeland in Tiptop Terrace. The lore implications of this are pretty fun, too, with Eric causing mayhem as he builds his own personal theme park. There are a bunch of new items, like the Stick of Truth, the return of which is sure to please South Park enjoyers, that can help you control the storm, and Cheesy Poofs to heal you.

Don't have the V-Bucks right now? We get it, as funds are low after the holiday period, and luckily for you, Fortnite has a solution! Play the free Born in Chaos pass to unlock the Backpack of CRED Back Bling, the Terrance and Phillip Pickaxe, the Cheesy Poofs Rocketship Emote, and Imaginationland Airship Glider. Pretty neat, right? Thanks, Fortnite. Ugly suits aside, they came in clutch - and hopefully you will too with these new skins.