A Fortnite Spider-Man collaboration means a multiversal meltdown

Get those webshooters primed and your multiverse travel sickness meds ready, because we’re reportedly heading back into Spidey’s animated world if the Spider-Verse Fortnite leaks are anything to go by. Of course, we’ve already seen the arrival of Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man 2099, as well as the main man himself, Miles Morales, as they zipped into the world of Fortnite back in May 2023 when Across the Spider-Verse was released in cinemas. But according to a new leak (and our well-attuned Spidey senses), we’ve got plenty more webslinging in store with the latest Chapter 6 update.

It’s due out on December 6 and is rumored to arrive with plenty of our favorite arachnid-powered superheroes, including Spider-Punk, Spider-Man Noir, and the indomitable Peter B. Parker, fully kitted in his dashing pink dressing gown over the suit we all know and love. There’s definitely going to be a spot on our list for the best Fortnite skins for these heroes, and we’re not surprised to see Epic Games’ much-loved shooter return to the Spider-Verse considering how well received the first batch of skins were. Fortnite is no stranger to iconic crossovers since we’ve recently seen a Fortnite and Deadpool crossover, as well as a Fortnite and X-men collab.

If these rumors turn out to be true, the main event is certainly the chaotic arrival of Spider-Punk, which is apparently the only skin in the collection due to have styles, meaning you can edit the skin to get the right look for you. In our humble opinion, Hobbie’s always been the most stylish of the bunch, so we can’t wait to see just how we can customize our anarchic hero. We’ve got our safety pins and sew-on patches at the ready.

Well-known Fortnite leaker SpushFNBR recently published the full breakdown of the Spidey skins on X and confirmed that we’ll allegedly be able to purchase the full collection for a total of 3.8k V-bucks. Or, if you only want certain skins or pickaxes, you can purchase everything individually, too. Spider-Punk’s outfit is said to be the most expensive, at a cost of 1.8k V-bucks, but you should also get Hobbie’s amplifier backbling and his axe guitar. The axe gesture emote will cost you an additional 300 V-bucks, if everything SpushFNBR says is true.

The leak also states that Spider-Man Noir’s iconic all-black fit will cost a total of 1.3k V-bucks, but it comes with a LEGO style and the Noir bag backbling. His Blow Knife pickaxe will apparently cost an additional 500 V-bucks. Peter B. Parker’s pink-dressing gown suit will cost the same 1.5k V-bucks, with the addition of a LEGO style and Maydays Diaper Bag backbling, but his Bite Broomstick pickaxe will cost another 800 V-bucks. If you’re eyeing up more than one skin, we’d advise opting for the bundle, because it should save you a huge 2.4k V-bucks difference in comparison to buying them all separately.

We can’t wait to web-sling our way around Seaport City and wall-crawl up Hopeful Heights, and while we look forward to the new update, you can check out everything you need to know about the Fortnite patch notes in our guide. Or, if you’re saving your money until the skins’ release and just want to get your sticky fingers on some freebies, we have plenty of mobile game codes, including the new Infinity Nikki codes and Girls’ Frontline 2 codes.