There are a few Fortnite crossovers yet to be properly implemented, with full cosmetic bundles and other goodies. Yes, what I'm saying is that playing as SpongeBob SquarePants in-game would be pretty amusing. Until then, Fortnite SpongeBob Tycoon is the closest we'll get to wielding his trusty Golden Spatula and whipping up some delicious Krabby Patty burgers.

Made in collaboration with Alliance Studios and Zoned, the Fortnite Creative studios are launching the brand-new experience globally right now. While I've experienced some initial teething issues trying to access it, finding a game is pretty easy at the moment. But what exactly is Fortnite SpongeBob Tycoon all about? Well, it's simple really, and that's living the life of Nickelodeon's tie-wearing burger flipper.

Kind of, anyway, as you don't actually get to play as SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick, or any other characters in this version of the game. When you drop into the mode, you can start your journey toward building the Krusty Krab, running it, and even getting your hands on the famed Golden Spatula. However, you'll need to execute a cunning heist to make that happen.

In a deviation from the hit cartoon, players can also control different superpowers. You'll need them, though, as the ultimate quest of Fortnite SpongeBob Tycoon is to save Bikini Bottom from the most dangerous threat in the ocean: Plankton. It wouldn't be a proper SpongeBob SquarePants game mode without him, and he plays quite a big role here.

Eventually, you can grind your way to a massive boss fight with him. So if you think you have what it takes to beat him, then this is the map code to get started: 7611-2152-7182. SpongeBob SquarePants' plans to crossover with Fortnite could be bigger than we thought. Over on Instagram, the character's official page is teasing a future collaboration, and streamers like 'Ninja' are already receiving treats related to the pairing.

Perhaps a SpongeBob SquarePants skin is on the horizon, actually. At least you can play as him in Sonic Crossworlds soon. Although the Creative experience started with a strong 25,000 player peak, it is dipping slightly, but hopefully, potential goodies like Fortnite SpongeBob Tycoon codes might become a reality in the future.

Even still, the game is sitting comfortably in the top 25 most-played Creative maps, according to FortniteGG. It won't be stepping on the toes of other huge additions to the game, it seems. Fortnite Steal a Brainrot continues to be massively popular and shows no signs of slowing down.

With standard battle royale game modes slowing down for players, it might be a sign for Fortnite to shake things up. I just hope that Fortnite Festival keeps giving us decent crossovers, like the Gorillaz music pass. Either way, whether you're jumping into Zero Build or Creative, don't forget to check whether there are any new Fortnite codes available.