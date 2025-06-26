Why watch Squid Game season 3 when you can experience it in Fortnite?

Squid Game is one of the most popular TV shows in recent years, proving to be a real pull for Netflix, while Fortnite continues to be a dominant force in the videogame world, and as both revolve around survival, a Fortnite Squid Game collaboration makes perfect sense. Well, it's finally happening, as a new Reload map based on the show arrives tomorrow, the same day that Squid Game season three drops.

Squid Grounds is the official name of the new Fortnite map, challenging fans of the show to survive as they explore familiar locations. If you're yet to watch Squid Game but enjoy the battle royale game, consider this the perfect time to download Netflix so you can see what all the excitement is about. I especially recommend checking out the show so you know what to expect from Red Light, Green Light. Yes, you can get a taste of what it's like to take part in the very first challenge of the Squid Game series.

Points of interest include The Labyrinth, Red Greens, Square Meals, and Costly Condos. As Squid Grounds is the only map available in the multiplayer game's Reload mode this weekend, you should have plenty of time to acquaint yourself with these locations, helping to give yourself an edge over the opposition.

There's even an assortment of Fortnite guns up for grabs in the Reload loot pool, including the Red-Eye Submachine Gun, which is new, as is the Uncommon Boogie Bomb and the Itemized Glider Redeploy. So it's worth diving into to see what loot you can get, though you should probably just be thankful to make it out in one piece, honestly.

Naturally, as with any collaboration worth its salt, there are new Fortnite skins and accessories for you to get your hands on, too, including the Games Guard Outfit, which might make you feel more secure, but this is a free-for-all I'm afraid, dressing as a guard doesn't exempt you from near-certain doom.

Not only do you have the Fortnite Squid Game map to enjoy, but a fan-favorite item, Fortnite's Grapple Gloves, finally makes a comeback. Here's hoping you manage to find one, because who doesn't want to swing around like Spider-Man?

Don't worry if the new collab or item isn't for you, just check out our Fortnite codes guide to see what goodies you can grab.