We’ve seen some pretty nasty villains in Star Wars lore, and many of them have found themselves transformed into badass Fortnite Star Wars skins. However, despite the presence of The Mandalorian and Grogu in Epic Games’ battle royale behemoth, we’ve been wondering where Moff Gideon is lurking. Now, Giancarlo Esposito’s iteration of the dastardly baddie is up for grabs for Star Wars fans…and Breaking Bad fanatics.

Moff Gideon joins the Fortnite roster alongside bounty hunter droid IG-11, and a very cute Grogu back bling. If you haven’t tuned in to watch The Mandalorian, which you can do with a quick Disney Plus download, Gideon is widely known as an Empire warlord who played a direct hand in purging the galaxy of Mandalorians. He’s pretty rough around the edges, to say the least. But villainy might be what you’re craving in Fortnite, so you can purchase Giancarlo Esposito skin for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Now he’s here, what’s next? Fortnite’s boundaries are seemingly infinite when it comes to wild crossovers. Could Esposito’s appearance as Moff Gideon be the catalyst to get our favorite fried chicken restaurant owner into one of the best battle royale games?

It might be a stretch too far even by Epic Games’ standards, but the sheer absurdity of a Breaking Bad Gus Fring skin bundle is something I need to see, to be honest. We’ve seen the likes of Halloween’s Michael Myers, John Wick, and even Alan Wake pop up in Fortnite, so there’s still a chance that Epic might break bad one day.

It isn’t the first time we’ve seen players clamor for a crumb of Breaking Bad goodness in popular multiplayer games, either. We’ve seen crusades to bring Walter White to MultiVersus and cheeky easter eggs that tip a hat to the show in one of the biggest and best FPS game franchises, Call of Duty. Just let me tear up the stage in Fortnite Festival as Gus Fring, and I’ll be happy.

Until those dreams come true, you can also check our picks of some essential free mobile games out there.