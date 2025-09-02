Fortnite Creative maps come and go, with everything from Squid Game to Grand Theft Auto taking shape in Epic Games' playground. Once in a while, a new experience comes along and sticks the landing, and that appears to be Fortnite Steal a Brainrot. I know, the name is a bit of a headscratcher, but stay with us. Not only is Steal a Brainrot a fan-favorite in Roblox, but it's making waves in new ways, too.

I've played loads of custom experiences in Fortnite over the last few years. Some of them are even in our rundown of the best Fortnite Creative maps and Fortnite horror maps. But the success of Steal a Brainrot is commendable, and it goes to show the power Roblox commands beyond its borders. Epic Games is already noticing.

Speaking to map creator 'Ferins_Fn' in a recent social media post on X, Epic Games offers "a huge congrats to @Ferins_Fn and [their] team for hitting over 400K active players in Steal the Brainrot during their Carnival Event today." With a player count this high, it makes the game one of the most-played custom lobbies in Fortnite Creative history.

Right now, according to FortniteGG's tracking tool, it ranks in fifth place, sitting behind standard battle royale game modes like Zero Build and Reload Ranked. Fortnite's Steal a Brainrot's all-time peak of 408,815 players is just shy of 400,000 behind Reload's total player count, too.

While the recent season has some excellent content, like Power Rangers skins and the Gorillaz music pass, I do wonder if this response is tied to a lack of interest overall. The meta in Fortnite, currently, at least to me, isn't all that engaging. I spend most of my time hitting up the Jam Stage or Fortnite Festival when I boot up.

There are plenty of quests available between these modes, ensuring that I'm ranking up steadily when I jump on for a brief session. However, my interest in these modes could dwindle, as Epic Games confirms plans to move away from big crossovers in a future update. Just give me Daft Punk before that happens.

In the meantime, it's good to see players support creator-made experiences, and I hope to see more of this. You can give it a try for yourself with this map code: 3225-0366-8885.

If you're curious about whether Roblox has any freebies for you, then our Steal a Brainrot codes list is here to help. We can also sort you out with Fortnite codes and this free Fortnite Vivo Valoriza skin along the way.