Don't worry, Fortnite Steal The Brainrot isn't going anywhere despite Roblox lawsuit

You wouldn't Steal The Brainrot, would you? That's exactly what Roblox developer Spyder Games is asking within an ongoing lawsuit presented to the United States District Court. With plenty of Fortnite experiences trying to get a slice of the game's popularity, you might be wondering if it means the end of Fortnite Steal a Brainrot is on the cards. Luckily for you, the future isn't quite that bleak.

If you didn't know, Fortnite Steal The Brainrot is one of the most-played Fortnite Creative experiences ever. With over 400,000 players at its peak, the game likely still appears on your Fortnite dashboard from time to time. Naturally, other Creative developers are eager to enjoy that same level of popularity, with rival maps such as Stealing Brainrots emerging onto the scene. It's this map that Spyder Games is taking issue with, citing it as a prime example of copyright infringement.

Steal The Brainrot is officially a copyrighted trademark, as of July this year, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Defending Spyder Games' creation in court, attorney Adam Starr says in recently released documents that "our client takes its intellectual property rights seriously and brought this action to protect its work […] we always prefer to resolve these matters cooperatively, but when necessary we will take appropriate legal steps to safeguard our IP."

As Fortnite Steal The Brainrot is an officially licensed experience, you don't need to worry about it disappearing anytime soon. Starr adds that Stealing Brainrots is infringing on "protectable expressions", referring to elements such as artwork, assets, and general game design. Perhaps the most surreal aspect of this lawsuit is Starr's attempts to clarify exactly what the game entails. Yes, the United States District Court is having Roblox games explained to them.

In Starr's recount of the game's concept, he says that "the brainrots march slowly in a line down a red carpet that runs through the center of the arena of gameplay […] players capture the brainrots and take them to their base, which is like a mini jail on the edges of the arena, to earn virtual currency." It's silly, bizarre, and somewhat dystopian, isn't it? But copyright protection is no joke.

Responding to accusations that Steal The Brainrot is copying Spyder Games' works, Creative developer 'FeRinS' expresses that "this lawsuit is not against us. There was a spelling mistake in the lawsuit. Their lawyer fixed the lawsuit typo after we caught it. The map that was taken down and is part of the lawsuit is 'Stealing Brainrots' by VastHorizon. We have a license for the game, and we work together with DoBig to make sure any map with infringing content is removed and action is taken."

This follows a correction from Starr to the outlet Aftermath, who notes that he "reached out to clarify that the wrong Fortnite island code was provided in the suit" and that Steal The Brainrot isn't a subject within the lawsuit. While Stealing Brainrots is only mustering up just a few hundred players at the best of times, Steal The Brainrot is still enticing at least 90,000 players daily.

