For the first time in 228 days, the Fortnite storm is changing one massive detail

The storm is inevitable in Fortnite. It doesn't matter where you are on the island; everyone dukes it out for a Victory Royale as it closes in on you in the end. While we've been enjoying the likes of a triangle or even bat-shaped storm recently, Epic Games is deploying a sweep of changes that'll make each fight sweatier than the last. For the first time in seven months, Epic Games is making the final storm circle harder than ever to survive in.

On Monday, July 27, 2026, Epic Games gave us a rundown of various key changes headed to Fortnite. These tweaks are live in the battle royale game right now, and you may have noticed that things already feel different. The most significant change applies to your positioning as you prepare to eliminate the last squads standing. Epic says in a recent social media post that "storm circles now close faster in the later phases of a match. Early game pacing is unchanged, but as the match goes on, you'll have less time to rotate late. This is an active trial, and we want your feedback."

If you're wondering why it's harder to switch up your tactics in those final circle battles, then this is why. But don't worry, because it won't be around forever. As Epic is looking for feedback, the developer is asking players whether "the pacing feels better" and if "late rotations are still doable." We'll likely see further storm tweaks in the coming weeks once the studio has gathered enough player data. It's worth noting that storm circles in competitive are unchanged, at least for now.

The last major overhaul to storms came on December 12, 2025, when Epic introduced triangle storms. With a different shape to factor in, rotations became a little more challenging in the endgame. Now, they've been removed completely. Beyond the weather in Fortnite, there's also tinkering with the game's arsenal happening under your nose.

Standard handguns are massively reduced in the loot pool, but there is an increase in Bank Shot Pistols to be found across the map. These deal better damage, while the chance of bounce shots is improved to help players pull them off more easily. Elsewhere, Surgical Burst Rifles are more viable, with better aim and overall damage to consider when you're looting. Normal assault rifles are getting rebalanced, so you'll see ongoing updates to these throughout the season.

On the Mythical side, the Ranger Pistol is nerfed, while the Rapid Fire SMG holds more bullets per magazine. For those of you relying on protection from gunfire, Guardian Shields drain far quicker at full charge now, with recharge speed drastically reduced. Epic explains this is a way to pull back on its "defensive power."

Are you happy with these changes? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.