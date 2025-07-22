Epic Games is showing some major love to vehicles in Fortnite right now. If driving the Battle Bus isn't enough for you, then how about a lovely Chevrolet Corvette ZR1? In a new partnership with the 113-year-old manufacturer, players can add this sweet sports car to their lockers thanks to the Fortnite Summer Road Trip. The steps are simple, but you need to have some patience.

From Tuesday, July 22, 2025, you need to start dropping into Fortnite's Summer Road Trip quests. Concluding on Thursday, August 7, 2025, new objectives are available for yourself and your squad until then, offering XP toward your overall account and the grand prize. Quests will vary over the next few weeks, but an easy way to get a head start is by playing Fortnite Creative experiences or custom lobbies with the 'By Epic' label.

Whether you're tearing it up in Lighthouse Zombies or on the Jam Stage, you'll be well on your way to claiming the ZR1. It isn't only the reward available, though. Cosmetics include the Sunset Vibes Wrap, Quack Axe Pickaxe, Rubber Ducky Banner Icon, new sprays, and several wraps for your vehicles. There's even a fresh Jam Track to use in your loops or on the Festival stage too, as Epic is giving out Red Hot Chili Peppers' The Zephyr Song for free.

Featured on the band's classic 2002 album By The Way, John Frusciante's guitar work is an incredible earworm that remains a mainstay in my Spotify playlists. The only way it could be better is if Universally Speaking or Dosed joins the Item Shop. Given the chill vibes of these quests, The Zephyr Song is a pretty great pick to gift players. If you happen to be a content creator, then there's a bonus for claiming the song.

In Epic Games' latest blog post, the battle royale game creator says that "content creators in the Support-A-Creator (SAC) program will be able to host and monetize VODs on YouTube containing audio from 'The Zephyr Song' Jam Track from July 22 at 9:00 AM ET to August 5 at 9:00 AM ET. No takedown notifications should occur for these VODs during this time." Outside of Fortnite, Rocket League players can also be part of the Summer Road Trip with the following quests:

Play a private match with custom mutators during RL's Summer Road Trip (League Balloon Glider)

Get 15 saves or epic saves in Online Matches during RL's Summer Road Trip (Hairpin Outfit)

As you grind those quests, don't forget to claim the Fortnite Battle Bus for free, too.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're claiming Fortnite codes, diving into the best Steam Deck games, or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop. Or, if you're more of a console gamer, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 review.