Fortnite frustrates me for one key reason, and that's Epic Games' constant meddling with the game's progression. Some seasons feel like a breeze, and don't have me feeling the FOMO massively for not grinding every day. That isn't the case with Chapter 6 Season 4, but Fortnite Supercharged XP is here to help. I still don't think it's a big enough solution, though.

I get it, Epic Games. You've got a great selection of cosmetics in the latest Fortnite season. From the Power Rangers skins in the Item Shop to the battle pass exclusive Green Ranger gear, there are plenty of reasons to be farming XP right now. And nobody wants to complete all those tiers too early, do they? However, the game's XP rate feels far more sluggish than ever before, making it seem less rewarding to play.

Supercharged XP is here, but for a limited time window. In Epic Games' new social media post, the battle royale game developer confirms that players logging in this weekend can benefit from an XP boost to help their battle pass unlocks. Typically, Supercharged XP lets you claim up to five levels per session. It activates if you're missing out on quests, and helps bridge the gap for the XP you lost out on. Of course, if you're combining this with weekly quests, Festival challenges, and other tasks in LEGO Fortnite or Rocket Racing, then you can decently chip away at the battle pass.

This boost will likely end by Monday, August 18, 2025, so be sure to jump on your Nintendo Switch 2 or PlayStation 5 before it's too late. I recommend checking out our list of Fortnite Creative 2.0 codes, as most of the maps featured can get you more XP by playing user-made experiences. There are plenty of Fortnite horror map codes, too, if you prefer something scarier.

I still don't think this is a worthwhile solution, sadly. I'd much rather Epic Games tweak Fortnite's XP earn rates across the board than piecemeal boosts every once in a while.

The new Fortnite guns in C6S4 are benefiting from a balance patch, which is where Epic Games' focus seems to be in the wake of the devastating Swarmstrike launcher and Wrecker Revolver. So at least I'm not too disheartened by the grind when I'm blasted in the face by them.

Some of you might not even be able to play Fortnite, either. Epic Games' battle against Google wages on, but there are some victories to be celebrated. We recommend doing that with our list of Fortnite codes.