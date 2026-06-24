You can join the Fortnite Supergirl Cup to get Milly Alcock's DC hero for free

Supergirl is swooping into theatres around the world, but you can become part of the action right at home. Continuing from David Corenswet's appearance in Fortnite, Milly Alcock joins the game's growing roster of skins on Friday, June 26, 2026. But you don't need to wait until then to add her to your squad. The Fortnite Supergirl Cup awards you the skin for free if you're willing to get your hands dirty.

If you're a fierce Fortnite competitor, you'll be more than aware of these tournaments, be it the Jason Voorhees Cup or the Wednesday Addams Cup. However, if you prefer to chill in Zero Build, the main gist is that you can fight to secure Supergirl cosmetics. You play Battle Royale and Zero Build competitions in Duos, while the Mobile Cup uses Solo Reload settings. Teams have up to three hours and 11 matches to earn points, with the highest-scoring players and teams in each region climbing the leaderboard.

Your total points determine the final standings, with ties broken by Victory Royales, average eliminations, average placement, and overall survival time. There are some technicalities to be aware of, as match schedules and scoring systems are displayed in-game, and Epic reserves the right to adjust dates or formats if necessary. Only eligible ranked players can win prizes, while Epic clarifies that it's excluding Russia and Turkey from the prize pool.

The top-performing players in each region can unlock the Supergirl Fortnite skin and Supergirl's Cape Back Bling before they become available in the Item Shop. The size of the prize pool can vary by region, with Europe offering the largest number of rewards, including up to 375 winners in both the Battle Royale and Zero Build tournaments and 200 winners in the Mobile Cup. If you're one of the lucky few who manage to emerge on top, Epic will contact you in-game after the event to distribute your rewards.

Supergirl's skin is likely to cost around 1.5k V-Bucks on its own, but we're expecting a bundle that includes Krypto as a Sidekick and other cosmetics like a Glider to drop in the Item Shop for 2.8k V-Bucks. There's also a variant of Supergirl included, whether you get the bundle or her solo skin, that shows her wearing a beige trench coat and glasses. With Epic upping its game with likenesses over the last few months, I have to say, it's a pretty spot-on iteration of Milly Alcock's appearance.

Beyond Fortnite, Supergirl launches on the big screen on Thursday, June 25, 2026. Are you planning to see it or just going after the Fortnite goodies? Let us know on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.